What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)?

The big shareholder groups in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Upland Software isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of US$1.3b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Upland Software.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Upland Software?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Upland Software already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Upland Software's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Upland Software. Ignite Technologies, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 6.1% of shares outstanding. John McDonald is the second largest shareholder owning 5.7% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 5.3% of the company stock. John McDonald, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

