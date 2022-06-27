What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$2.8b, National Health Investors is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about National Health Investors.

View our latest analysis for National Health Investors

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About National Health Investors?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in National Health Investors. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see National Health Investors' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in National Health Investors. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 14% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.4% and 4.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 15 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of National Health Investors

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in National Health Investors, Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$114m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 29% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for National Health Investors (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Resilient racewalker Evan Dunfee strides to 20km victory at track and field nationals

    Veteran race walker and Olympic bronze medallist Evan Dunfee wasn't afraid to admit he had some nerves going into his 20-kilometre race walk event to begin the track and field national championships this week. There was doubt as he took to the start line Wednesday afternoon at Mission Raceway Park — some nagging injuries in previous months and a little bit of a post-Olympic letdown had Dunfee questioning whether he'd be able to perform the way he wanted to in his 10th nationals appearance. Then

  • Chun shoots 75, lead down to 3 at Women's PGA Championship

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — This was the moment the rest of the field needed: In Gee Chun standing near the trees, contemplating her situation and then eventually heading back to the point of her previous shot. A shaky third round cut her lead at the Women's PGA Championship in half. Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday, leaving her three strokes ahead going into the final round at Congressional Country Club. On a day the leaders had plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double boge

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Lions QB Rourke throws record-setting 436 yards, B.C. dominates Toronto Argos 44-3

    VANCOUVER — Even after setting a CFL record, B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke saw room for improvement. The 24-year-old native of Victoria, B.C., threw for 436 yards on Saturday, powering the Lions to a dominant 44-3 victory over the Toronto Argonauts. It was the most passing yards a Canadian quarterback has ever put up in a CFL game, eclipsing the 427-yard mark set by Gerry Dattilio in 1981. "I'm just a distributor of the football out there. Those guys are getting in the right positions and

  • Tellez hits 2 HRs against former team, Brewers top Jays 10-3

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Sunday. Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017. Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run. Milwaukee scored five times in the second. Tyrone Taylor led off with a double, Jace Peterson then reached on a p

  • Dufour nets four as Sea Dogs rally past Cataractes, advance to Memorial Cup final

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The Shawinigan Cataractes scored 49 seconds into Saturday's final round robin game at the Memorial Cup and enjoyed a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. Then William Dufour of the Saint John Sea Dogs said "hold my (root) beer." Dufour, the 2020 fifth-round draft pick of the New York Islanders, rattled off three consecutive goals in the second period and added a fourth in the third as the tournament hosts scored five unanswered goals to defeat the Cataractes 5-3 to earn a berth in Wedne

  • Canadian shot-put star Sarah Mitton basking in the most successful stretch of her career

    Standing just 5-foot-6, Sarah Mitton isn't the most daunting figure in the shot put circle. But what she lacks in size, she makes up with grit and attitude. "Give 'er hell in the circle and hope for the best," she told CBC Sport as she prepares for the national championships this week in the township of Langley, B.C. She competes Saturday night. Throwing free and fearlessly, Mitton is basking in the most successful stretch of her athletic career. In February, she broke the Canadian indoor record

  • Whitecaps through to Canadian Championship finals with 2-1 victory over York United

    VANCOUVER — For the first time in four years, the Vancouver Whitecaps are headed to the Canadian Championship final. There were some tense moments late in Vancouver's 2-1 victory over York United on Wednesday, though, moments when head coach Vanni Sartini wasn't sure whether his club's recent troubles in the tournament would persist. After taking a 2-0 lead midway through the second half, the Caps coughed up a goal in the 84th minute and Sartini's nerves were tested. Was his Major League Soccer

  • Kadri returns, scores overtime winner to move Avalanche within win of Stanley Cup

    Nazem Kadri scored the biggest goal of his career in Game 4, bringing the Avalanche to within a win of the Stanley Cup.

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Oleksiak, Liendo help Canada to record medal haul at world aquatics championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Penny Oleksiak and Joshua Liendo helped Canada reach a record medal haul on Friday at the world aquatics championships. Toronto's Oleksiak won a Canadian-record eighth career medal and Liendo, from Markham, Ont., picked up two medals in a jam-packed three-final day to give Canada a record nine medals (two gold, four silver, three bronze) heading into the final day of swimming competition in Budapest. Liendo swam the opening leg and Oleksiak took on anchor duty as Canada picke

  • Oilers' Woodcroft says minors prepared him for coaching success

    EDMONTON — Jay Woodcroft went from a prominent role behind an NHL bench to riding the buses in the American Hockey League. Now back in the big leagues as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, Woodcroft says he wouldn't be where he is today without the chance to hone his skills in the minors. Woodcroft and Oilers general manager and president of hockey operations Ken Holland addressed the media on Wednesday, a day after the coach and the NHL club agreed to a three-year contract extension. The 45-yea

  • Webb helps Giants end three-game skid with 9-2 win over Reds

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six innings of two-hit ball and the San Francisco Giants backed their ace with four home runs in a 9-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Evan Longoria, Thairo Estrada, Joc Pederson and Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants, who snapped a three-game skid. They had lost five of six after winning seven of their previous eight. Brandon Drury homered for the Reds, who have lost eight of their last nine games. “That’s the team that we expect ourselves

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are on the brink of their first Stanley Cup title since 2001, thanks to Nazem Kadri's overtime goal. Even if the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning don't believe it should have counted. Kadri scored at 12:02 of the extra period to give Colorado a 3-2 victory in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final and move the Avalanche within a win of their first championship in over two decades. Without specifically saying Tampa Bay felt Colorado had too many m

  • Calgary's QB Bo Levi Mitchell listed as questionable ahead of game against Edmonton

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders listed quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell as questionable for Saturday's game against the Edmonton Elks in the team's injury report Thursday. Mitchell took limited reps in Thursday's practice at McMahon Stadium. The 32-year-old Texan had a foot injury, the team indicated in its daily injury report. "He said he was a little sore, but other than that, I don't have anything to report," Stampeder head coach Dave Dickenson said following practice. "Hopefully everything's go

  • Why Raptors should or shouldn't trade OG Anunoby

    The Raptors have a big decision to make regarding OG Anunoby.

  • Nick Paul, Lightning galvanized when playing hurt

    Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper said that Nick Paul's return to the ice and goal was 'uplifting' in a pivotal Game 3 win over Colorado.&nbsp;

  • Canada's water polo women ousted at worlds by the Netherlands in Round of 16

    Canada was eliminated Sunday from the women's water polo tourney at the world aquatics championships by the Netherlands, a third-period collapse its undoing for a second consecutive game in Budapest, Hungary. The Dutch snapped a 3-3 tie in the Round of 16 match with six goals in the third on the way to an 10-7 win and quarter-final berth. On Thursday, the top-ranked Hungarians held a 5-4 lead over Canada after two periods before blanking their opponent 4-0 in the third of an 11-7 victory in the