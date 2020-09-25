What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC)?

Every investor in Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Independence Holding is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$525m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Independence Holding.

See our latest analysis for Independence Holding

ownership-breakdown More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Independence Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Independence Holding. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Independence Holding's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Independence Holding is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Geneve Holdings, Inc., with ownership of 38%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 25% and 3.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Roy Tjay Thung, the CEO has 1.6% of the shares allocated to his name

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Story continues