What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEMKT:APT)?

A look at the shareholders of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEMKT:APT) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Alpha Pro Tech is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$193m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Alpha Pro Tech.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Alpha Pro Tech?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Alpha Pro Tech already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Alpha Pro Tech's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 7.1% of Alpha Pro Tech. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Alpha Pro Tech's case, its Head of Investor Relations, Donna Millar, is the largest shareholder, holding 9.2% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.1% and 5.5% of the stock.

