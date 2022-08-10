What kind of criminal case is the Justice Department building against Donald Trump?

Jay Weaver, Michael Wilner
·7 min read

After FBI agents carted away about a dozen boxes of presidential records from Donald Trump’s opulent Mar-a-Lago residence, the question hanging over that mountain of paperwork is: What kind of criminal case is the Justice Department building against him?

Federal authorities are focusing not only on whether the former president violated a law requiring him to turn over almost all of his White House documents to the National Archives, but also on whether Trump mishandled classified documents found at his Palm Beach resort.

Legal experts, including former federal prosecutors, say that the Justice Department and FBI would never have obtained a search warrant and launched such an unprecedented raid on a former president’s home Monday unless Trump was suspected of committing a crime or possibly letting classified documents on national security circulate at Mar-a-Lago.

“There is no question in mind that they used a search warrant because the government was not getting the information they were requesting from Donald Trump,” said longtime Miami attorney Mark Schnapp, who had worked as a federal prosecutor on public corruption and financial fraud cases.

“This was decided at the highest level of government,” he said. “They had every right to be concerned who may have seen those classified documents.”

One of Trump’s lawyers, Christina Bobb, told Right Side Broadcasting Network that the raid on Mar-a-Lago “came as a shock.” She said that the former president “has been very cooperative” with the FBI and Justice Department even allowing agents to visit in June to talk about classified materials on the premises that needed to be stored in a secure place.

“The raid was really unnecessary and a bit overkill considering that we had never withheld anything from them in the past,” Bobb said Tuesday.

But the FBI’s search warrant, which was signed by federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart in West Palm Beach, said that Trump had failed to turn over his presidential documents, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the raid. The documents included classified materials that the National Archives and Records Administration has tried to obtain from Trump since he and his lawyers initially turned over 15 boxes of sensitive documents in January that the former president had brought to Mar-a-Lago.

A view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI conducted a search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday.
A view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI conducted a search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday.

The Presidential Records Act

Trump, like his predecessors in the White House, is subject to the Presidential Records Act. The law was passed in 1978 after former President Richard Nixon sought to destroy recordings made in the White House that documented activities related to the Watergate scandal.

When a president leaves office, the archivist takes custody of the records from that administration and is responsible for their preservation and for providing access to the public, according to a Congressional Research Service report.

“The Presidential Records Act requires that all records created by presidents be turned over to the National Archives at the end of their administrations,” the National Archives said in a statement issued earlier this year.

Jason R. Baron, a professor at the University of Maryland’s College of Information Studies and former director of litigation at the National Archives, said the law is clear cut.

Jestin Nevarez, left, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, holds a flag near Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI conducted a search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday.
Jestin Nevarez, left, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, holds a flag near Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI conducted a search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday.

“The legal ownership of presidential records immediately transfers to the Archivist of the United States when a president leaves office,” said Baron, who also worked as a civil trial attorney for the Justice Department. “There is no provision of the Presidential Records Act that allows a former president to take presidential records of any kind from the White House to his home. This applies both to classified records and unclassified records.”

“Since the enactment of the [law], all presidents have respected that provision until the circumstances we’re in now,” he said.

Equally significant, Trump specifically faces scrutiny for the removal of classified materials from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, including documents labeled “Top Secret” to “Confidential.” The law is titled the “unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material.” It prohibits any employee of the U.S. government from “knowingly” possessing and removing classified information without authority to an “unauthorized location.

“The level of intent [to make a case] does not require someone to know that they are violating the law,” said Schnapp, the former prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami. “They simply have to know they are possessing classified information.”

Bobb said that anyone bringing charges is going “to have a hard time proving that he actually even knew anything was in the boxes or anywhere else.”

Palm Beach Police are seen near the entrance of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI conducted a search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday.
Palm Beach Police are seen near the entrance of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI conducted a search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday.

Nothing of substance, Trump attorney says

It is not the first high-profile FBI investigation of a potential records crime. In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server for government work was the subject of an expansive federal probe that consumed her presidential campaign and, by her own account, may have cost her the election to Trump.

The FBI director, then James Comey, ultimately accused Clinton of being “extremely careless” in her use of private email. But the agency did find criminality and did not recommend charges against her.

It was Republican lawmakers, reacting to Clinton’s email practices, who increased the penalty for unauthorized removal of classified material from a misdemeanor to a felony — a punishment now looming over the former president.

Valerie Shen, chief national security counsel to the House Oversight and Reform Committee for the Democrats during the panel’s investigation of the FBI’s probe into Clinton’s use of email, said the FBI probe likely arose from another investigative body realizing that important documents were still missing, even after the National Archives had recovered 15 boxes of material from Trump earlier this year.

“The reason that Secretary Clinton’s emails came to light at all was because of a Benghazi document request, and they actually had to respond, ‘actually, we don’t have that, it’s on a personal server,’” said Shen, now vice president of the national security program at Third Way.

“To me, it’s not a coincidence in the sense that it only came to light because people specifically were poking around,” Shen said. “It wasn’t just the FBI just looking around, asking if anyone was committing a records crime. It was brought to their attention by other investigating bodies.”

Bobb, who was at Mar-a-Lago during the FBI search, told far-right media on Tuesday that she and the former president’s other attorneys had already reviewed all of the classified documents stored in Trump’s personal home before they were repossessed by law enforcement Monday night.

“We went through everything,” Bobb told Right Side network. “There wasn’t anything of substance in there.”

Bobb said that the FBI is “not above” planting evidence, echoing a conspiracy theory circulating in right-wing circles.

But “I think it’s more likely than not that they will come up with a bogus charge with little to no evidence,” Bobb said. “Like, if they find something that was classified secret that has no significant meaning — whether it is meaningful or not, they can prosecute anyway.”

Shen doubts the FBI and DOJ would authorize a fishing expedition, or that a judge would ever sign off on one.

“They hate getting involved in politics unless they absolutely have to for legitimate reasons,” she said. “So I don’t think it’s memorabilia, I don’t think they’re trying to catch him on a technicality. I want to know what that is, because to me, it’s linked to something much, much bigger than records policy in a vacuum.”

Norm Eisen, ethics czar under former President Barack Obama and co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first impeachment in 2020,” said that federal investigators are “very likely looking at an extraordinary volume and scope and intentionality of document removal.”

“There really is no precedent — there have been some very dramatic raids over the years, famously with organized crime, in business, and members of Congress,” Eisen said. “So we’ve seen very famous raids over the years, but never one of a former president.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mar-a-Lago search just part of one of several Trump probes

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate marked a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of the law enforcement scrutiny of the former president, but the Florida operation is just one part of one investigation related to Trump and his time in office. The potential legal peril from multiple quarters comes as Trump lays the groundwork for another presidential run in 2024. He has denied any wrongdoing and worked to cast Monday's search as a weaponization of the criminal j

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • National Bank Open in Toronto to be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Naomi Osaka retires in first-round match against Kanepi at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Naomi Osaka's recent struggles continued Tuesday with an early exit at the National Bank Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion retired from her first-round match with a back injury. Osaka was losing 7-6 (4), 3-0 against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi when she withdrew from the contest. "I felt my back from the start of the match, and despite trying to push through it, I just wasn't able to today," Osaka said in a written statement. "I'd like to pay credit to Kaia for playing well and want to

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is