My Kind, Compassionate Son Died Unexpectedly. This Is What I Want You To Know About Grief.

Dolores Cruz
·10 min read
The author with her son, Eric. (Photo: Photo Courtesy Of Dolores Cruz)
The author with her son, Eric. (Photo: Photo Courtesy Of Dolores Cruz)

The author with her son, Eric. (Photo: Photo Courtesy Of Dolores Cruz)

At 5:30 a.m., I opened my eyes and focused on the clock. I felt unsettled. I rose out of my bed, rushed to my 24-year-old son’s room, and opened the door. His empty bed was still neatly made.

I grabbed my phone and looked for a text from him. At 11:02 p.m. he had texted, “Thanks. Love” in response to a text from me telling him he could find dinner in the fridge if he wanted it when he got home.

“Where are you?” I frantically texted. No response. This was totally out of character for my responsible youngest of four, who had just begun a new job. 

My kind, compassionate son, who could make anyone he’d just met feel important, had worked very hard for this new position where he could finally earn a real paycheck. His charm and good looks were magnetic, and he was one hell of a rock drummer. My greatest joy was hanging out at one of his gigs, hooting and cheering as he and his band, Jubilo Drive, blew the roof off. 

Not coming home when he had a new job to get to? That was not Eric.

I opened the door to my daughter’s room, and woke her with my panicked voice, “Have you heard from Eric?”

Before she could answer, we both heard a loud banging at the front door, three heavy thuds. I instantly felt sick. Call it mother’s intuition. That soul-to-soul connection with one’s child cannot be denied. 

Vanessa and I bolted down the stairs. In those seconds, I had no desire to know, and yet I had to know. I grabbed the doorknob and jerked the door open to see a professionally dressed woman, and behind her at the bottom of the steps, an officer. 

The woman introduced herself as the coroner and the officer as the sheriff. She asked if Eric Cruz lived here, and I managed to choke out a yes. She went on to say, “I’m sorry, but Eric was involved in an auto accident and has passed away.”

Vanessa and I doubled over in anguish and complete incredulity. The world was spinning out of control. All I could say again and again was, “This was not supposed to happen! This was not supposed to happen!” But it did happen.

After my son’s death, I was in a deep, dark abyss. I felt physical pain in my stomach and chest which remained for many weeks. I could hardly eat. I was numb, except for the moments throughout each day where the despair took over and I wailed uncontrollably until the wave of grief had passed through my body.  

All I could focus on was breathing and getting through the next minute. As my distraught husband summoned up the strength to plan Eric’s funeral services along with some amazing friends, I could do almost nothing to help.  

How could I possibly live anymore?

Many well-intentioned people told me that he was in a “better place.” They told me it was “his time.” They told me to be grateful that I had other children. They told me to be strong. No. No. Thank you, but no.

The “best place” for him to be is right here with me and his family. He had so much more to do here. Yes, I love my other children as deeply as I love him, but that doesn’t change the depth of the loss. Eric will never be replaced. 

And be strong? Really? I think I have the right to fall apart when my child dies. These comments are not helpful at all for someone who is newly bereaved. 

What was helpful was very simple. People just came to be with me and my family. People showed up and hugged us and said they were so sorry. People listened to us talk about Eric and shared stories about his antics and awesome personality. I had one friend who came and said almost nothing at all. But she was there, she stayed and she witnessed our pain. That was more helpful than anyone might think.

The club of bereaved parents is a club no one wants to join. The worst possible thing had happened, and I had no idea how I would find a way to heal.

But as I moved through my journey of grief, I also began to search. Search for answers, if there were any. Search for meaning, if there was any. And search for my son. In my soul I knew he still existed; I knew he was still with us. I just couldn’t see him or touch him anymore.

I found an excellent therapist who was also a grief specialist. Here, I was in a safe space where I could cry and talk all I wanted about my son, share pictures of him, and tell stories of his kindness, his compassion, and his amazing talent. 

This was vital because in our society most people do not want to talk about death. It’s too uncomfortable, too awkward. And if you talk about your loved one too much, they turn away, or possibly even tell you to get over it. 

One friend of mine would regularly tell me about someone he knew who had lost a child and was “grieving too long.” You know, they needed to get over it. I think he wanted to make sure I was not going to do the same thing. People are uncomfortable watching other people in grief, and they would feel much better if the grievers would just be happy again.

My therapist told me that in time I would develop a new relationship with Eric. I was perplexed by this. It sounded pretty crazy. But I would find out she was right.

Eric. (Photo: Photo Courtesy of Dolores Cruz)
Eric. (Photo: Photo Courtesy of Dolores Cruz)

Eric. (Photo: Photo Courtesy of Dolores Cruz)

Within a week of Eric’s passing, I literally Googled “grief” and found grief expert, David Kessler, who had authored many books about grief and also offered classes and online grief groups. From him, I learned about how it was possible to grieve fully as well as live fully, and how I could remember my child with more love than pain. David’s compassion and genuine nature drew me in to look deeply at this thing called grief, how to honor it, and how to learn from it.

I began to read book after book. Not only books about grief, but also about death, the afterlife, and near-death experiences. These books began to not only reshape my understanding of where my son was now (which actually was not far away), but also began to enlighten me with a new perception of who God is ― not an old man in the sky, but the Creator and the Source of all Love.

This kind of profound loss often causes people to lose their faith. I can’t say I lost mine, but it was blown wide open. The neat and tidy box I had God in exploded. To say I was angry and confused was an understatement. But in time, as I searched and pondered and prayed, the pieces fell back together, in a more profound and complete way than I had ever imagined.

And then eight months after Eric’s passing, I was led to an amazing nonprofit for bereaved parents. Helping Parents Healprovides an online platform for parents to come together, share their experiences, and support one another, as well as offering local in-person group meetings. 

Here, finally, was a place to express anything I wanted to about my pain and sorrow of the loss of my son and how much I missed him, and dozens of people would comment to tell me how handsome he was or what a beautiful smile he had. Everyone in the organization, including the administrators, had lost a child and was there to listen and share. The feeling of love was overwhelming!

Helping Parents Heal’s philosophy that our children are still right here with us fell right in line with what I had been experiencing. We have very open discussions about the continued connections we can have with our children. 

I had never doubted this as I had already felt Eric’s presence, which is something I can’t talk to just anybody about. Most people would tell me it’s just my imagination, or it’s the grief. But here I could share a sign from my son and no one would doubt it. They would share in the joy.

I have heard a miracle described as a shift in perception. If this is true, then the new perspective I have gained on this journey of grief is a miracle. Healing is a miraculous process. And the way I now look at Eric’s transition, as well as all the events that have since unfolded, is truly miraculous. 

It has been five years and five months since that horrific day. I still miss my son more than anything and I still have moments where I cry and feel the pain in the missing. But I also have found a sweetness in the love and connection I have with him.

I retired from teaching three years ago. I now spend as much time as I can doing what feeds my soul. I walk at our local arboretum, I do yoga, and I teach tap dance on Saturdays at a local community college. 

My greatest priority is my family. In the beginning, we had no way of knowing if this tragedy would destroy us, but my husband, our three other children and I have become closer. We work around our busy schedules to spend as much time together as possible. We text each other daily and often share our dreams of Eric or signs from him. We know he is with us. Why wouldn’t he be? We still love him, and he still loves us.

And in doing all these things, I have found joy again.

There was no way for me to see the possibility of healing on the day the sheriff and coroner pounded on my front door. I had no reason to believe I could ever climb out of the darkness when my husband and three surviving children, and I stood at Eric’s gravesite at the cemetery to bury his ashes. 

But this is the miracle. It doesn’t happen a week later, or a month later, or not necessarily even a year later. It is a gradual process, like the rising sun. This kind of healing cannot be learned in a crash course. It cannot be binge-watched. It is meant to drop in like rose petals from heaven, one at a time, day by day, until one day you have a flower, then a bouquet; then a rose bush, then a garden. 

We never “get over” the loss of a child or any loved one. We will never finish healing one day and say, “Glad I’m done with that.” Instead, we learn how to grow our lives around grief. We learn to find meaning in our lives by honoring those we lost. And in some strange way, we learn that joy and grief can co-exist.

Do you have a compelling personal story you’d like to see published on HuffPost? Find out what we’re looking for here and send us a pitch.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • AFC North clash, Cowboys vs. Rams highlight Week 5 NFL games

    Bengals-Ravens is this weekends can't-miss game while the Eagles and Cowboys look to continue their winning ways before a crucial Week 6 head-to-head matchup.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p