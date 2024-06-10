What kind of coach are the Charlotte Hornets getting in Boston Celtics’ Charles Lee?

It’s a good thing, yet also has drawbacks.

Being in uniform at this juncture during the NBA calendar means you’re one of two teams alive in the Finals, still battling for the right to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy and be dubbed the league’s champions.

For Charles Lee, the end of the road in Boston is near but he can’t peer too far ahead. While he’s completely immersed in assisting Celtics coach Joe Muzzulla as they attempt to beat the Dallas Mavericks, Lee can’t completely shift his focus to his next gig: serving as the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets.

Those duties won’t truly begin in earnest until next week at the earliest and Lee also has an introductory press conference ahead of him not long after he officially punches the clock with the Hornets. So, Lee’s feet will barely be on the ground at Charlotte Douglas International Airport before the Hornets are finishing off their final preparations for the first round of the NBA Draft on June 26, but the adrenaline should kick in and push him through his initial days.

“I think it’s a great hire,” one league source told The Observer on Sunday. “There’s a number of great young coaches out there. But in terms of personal qualities, just experiences, he’s a talented, talented person and I think that he’s ready. He’s worked super hard to get the opportunity and I think he’ll take great advantage of it.”

That’s been the word from the beginning. Lee’s slow rise up the coaching ranks propelled him to this point, allowing him to utilize the knowledge he’s gained at each step up the ladder.

When the Hornets began their coaching search in March, getting a head start on the process to better the chances of hiring their preferred candidate, league sources labeled Lee as the frontrunner to The Observer, noting his ties to Charlotte’s front office hierarchy. But what really separated Lee from the other candidates was his level of expertise in two particular areas.

And those strengths were hard to ignore.

Lee’s penchant for being adept with player development couldn’t be denied. He’s worked closely with several players, including Milwaukee’s two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and helped hone their skill sets, finding ways to bring out their best with incremental improvements.

That’s why Boston guard Jrue Holiday, who also spent three seasons with Lee under then-coach Mike Budenholzer with the Bucks, couldn’t be more thrilled for Lee to get his crack at leading a team.

“I was extremely happy,” Holiday said when the news became official. “Sad to see him go, but he deserves it. I’ve been with him for a minute now, so to see him as a head coach and to beat him every time we play him is going to be great.”

Holiday got a tad emotional during his initial encounter with Lee following the announcement. That bond between the two is strong.

“I just hugged him, told him how happy I was for him,” Holiday said, “because obviously we’ve been through a lot together. So, to see even before when there was kind of a chance for him to be a head coach and not get it. But to see him now, I think the timing might be right. You’re just happy for your guys, you know?”

Holiday’s rapport with Lee underscores the second trait that impressed the Hornets’ decision makers. At age 39, he’s not too much older than some of the players, allowing him to seamlessly — and naturally — interact with them.

He can relate to some of the things they’re going through and has an ability to communicate with this generation of athletes, which is an enormous asset and a huge part of the job description when it comes to longevity. Lee will need time to implement his style.

Turning the Hornets into a playoff team isn’t an overnight feat and Lee will certainly have his hands full during his first season. While there’s still plenty of uncertainty surrounding their 2024-25 roster, he already knows one task on a lengthy to-do list.

Getting the best out of LaMelo Ball.

This is going to be an important year for the Hornets’ star point guard, who’s spent most of the past two seasons rehabbing his way back from various ankle injuries. Beyond trying to keep Ball healthy and available, Lee has to push Ball to become more of a two-way force, using his height and wingspan to not only thrive offensively but also on the defensive end.

Devising schemes and plays that maximize putting Ball in pick-and-roll situations with Mark Williams, making defenders react and opening up the floor for everyone, is also a must.

Giving his undivided attention to these things at the moment would certainly benefit the Hornets. But having their new coach capture his second championship ring in three years qualifies as a good reason to be forced to wait, hoping perhaps some of those winning vibes will rub off off an organization in dire need of something positive to grasp onto.

It certainly won’t hurt.