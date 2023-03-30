Kinase Inhibitors Market Growth Accelerated by The Increased Prevalence of Cancer, Projected to Reach US$ 93.0 Billion by 2031: Growth Plus Reports Study

Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kinase inhibitors market is expected to reach US$ 93.0 billion by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 6.20%, according to a new Growth Plus Reports research. The research looks at critical tactics, trends, opportunities, competition, industry dynamics, market size, statistics and projections, and key investment territories.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders will drive market revenue growth.

The increasing need for personalized and targeted medicines will drive demand for kinase inhibitors.

North America dominates the global kinase inhibitors market.

Request a Free Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/kinase-inhibitors-market/8471

Kinase Inhibitors Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 54.1 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 93.0 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases, improved cancer diagnosis techniques, and the number of clinical trials for cancer treatment will drive the revenue growth of the kinase inhibitors market. Furthermore, technological advancements in the pharmaceutical sector, increased R&D investment for cancer therapy, and the growing need for personalized medicine and targeted medicines will boost the market revenue growth rate.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global kinase inhibitors market from four perspectives: Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Story continues

Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the kinase inhibitors market is segmented into tyrosine kinase inhibitors, multi-kinase inhibitors, mTOR Kinase Inhibitors, serine/threonine kinase inhibitors, protein kinase inhibitors, and others. The tyrosine kinase inhibitors segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because they are involved in various cellular activities such as cell signaling, growth, and division and help prevent the development of cancer cell growth.

Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the kinase inhibitors market is segmented into oncology, inflammatory diseases, and others. The oncology segment is further sub-segmented as lung cancer, renal cell cancer, breast cancer, and others. The oncology segment dominates the market because of the increased prevalence of different types of cancer and the rising need for personalized and targeted medicines.

Distribution Channel Segmentation: Based on the distribution channel, the kinase inhibitors market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacy segment dominates the market because hospital pharmacies play an important role in enhancing patient care by cooperating with doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals to provide the appropriate drugs and supplies in accordance with the treatment procedures.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global kinase inhibitors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the global kinase inhibitors market with the largest revenue share. Strong and developed economies such as the United States and Canada, increased investment in R&D activities for developing novel cancer therapies, the presence of top pharmaceutical companies, and the United States has the highest cancer rates in the world are the major factors responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/kinase-inhibitors-market/8471

Competitive Landscape

Some key players operating in the global kinase inhibitors market are:

· Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

· Novartis AG

· AstraZeneca Plc

· Pfizer, Inc.

· F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

· Bristol-Mayers Squibb Company

· Johnson & Johnson

· Bayer AG

· Eisai Co., Ltd.

· Takeda Pharmaceuticals

The kinase inhibitors market is somewhat competitive, with several global corporations involved. Leading players invest in technological advancements, research and development, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their market position.

Recent developments:

· HUTCHMED and AstraZeneca began the SACHI Phase III Trial of ORPATHYS and TAGRISSO in specific lung cancer patients in China following progression on EGFR inhibitor therapy in November 2021.

· Pfizer Inc. got FDA clearance for a supplementary New Drug Application (sNDA) for LORBRENA (lorlatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in March 2021.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL KINASE INHIBITORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Multi-kinase Inhibitors mTOR Kinase Inhibitors Serine/Threonine Kinase Inhibitor Protein Kinase Inhibitor Others GLOBAL KINASE INHIBITORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Oncology Lung Cancer Renal Cell Cancer Breast Cancer Others Inflammatory Diseases Others

KINASE INHIBITORS MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8471

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse related reports:

Transfusion Technology Market by Product (Instruments, Disposables & Consumables), Application (Blood Screening, Blood Group Typing), End User (Hospital Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories & Blood Banks) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market by Product (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)), Indication (Severe Aortic Valve Stenosis), Procedure (Transaortic), End user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Surgical Apparel Market by Type (Disposable and Reusable), Product (Scrubs, Gowns, Caps, Gloves, Mask, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market by Power (Low Frequency, High Frequency), Application (Pain Management, Bone Growth), End User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market by Component Type (Instruments, Software), Imaging Techniques (Immunohistochemistry, Fluorescent In-situ Hybridization), Application (Research, Clinical Diagnostics), End User (Translational Laboratory, Biopharmaceuticals) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Livestock Monitoring Market by Animal Type (Cattle, Poultry), Component (Hardware, Software), Application (Milk Harvesting, Feeding Management) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy Market by Product Type (Desktop, Handheld), End User (Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes)-Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/



