Kimora Lee Simmons Shares Family Photo with Her 5 Kids While Celebrating Son Wolfe's 5th Birthday

Kimora Lee Simmons celebrated a very special occasion with her family on Friday: son Wolfe’s 5th birthday!

In honor of the big day, the 44-year-old businesswoman and fashion designer, who shares her son with financier Tim Leissner, threw a dinosaur-themed bash at home, which was attended by her 10-year-old sons Gary and Kenzo, as well as daughters Aoki, 17, and Ming, 20.

Although they may be self-isolating, Simmons made sure it was still a day to remember, filling their home with plenty of festive decorations, including a balloon display spelling out “Happy 5th Birthday Wolfe.”

In addition to sharing a sweet video of the birthday boy taking some swings at a dinosaur piñata, the proud mom also shared a group photo with all of her children — which appears to be the first image she’s shared on social media since she adopted Gary earlier this year. The star also shared a mother-son photo of herself and Gary, simply writing “#GaryLee” alongside the smiling snapshot.

Paying tribute to her sibling, Aoki also shared a sweet birthday message on social media, writing, “Happy birthday my little sunbug ☀️, 5 is an especially graceful number little smush 🌊.”

Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram Kimora Lee Simmons’ son Wolfe

Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram Kimora Lee Simmons and son Gary

RELATED: Kimora Lee Simmons Adopts 10-Year-Old Son Gary

While spending time at home with her kids, Simmons has been documenting some sweet family moments — including a TikTok collaboration between Aoki and Kenzo.

Earlier this week, the former model shared a video of the pair doing a dance as Aoki rocked an outfit from her mom’s iconic early-2000s brand Baby Phat, which has recently been relaunched.

“Yo @aokileesimmons and Zo #KenzoLee #QuarantineLife,” she captioned the video.

Simmons shares Kenzo with ex Djimon Hounsou and her daughters with ex-husband Russell Simmons.

In addition to doing some modeling for their mother’s brand, which she originally founded with Simmons in 1999, both of her daughters are currently at home as the colleges they attend suspended in-person classes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aoki is currently a freshman at Harvard University while Ming is in her sophomore year at NYU.

Back when Aoki was attempted into the prestigious Ivy League college at the age of 16, Simmons couldn’t resist sharing video footage of the moment of the happy moment.

“I’m still crying and beaming. You don’t understand this has been a ride for me,” she said at the time. “We’re so really proud.”

