Kimora Lee Simmons Says 'House Caught Fire,' Thanks Fire Department who 'Quite Possibly Saved Our Lives'

The mom of five shared the news as she said that her kids are "fine" in an Instagram post on Saturday

Kimora Lee Simmons is feeling grateful after experiencing a near-tragic incident at home.

On Saturday, the entrepreneur, 48, shared that her house had caught fire in a social media post that included images of first responders and the damage caused. As well as confirming that her family is “fine” she thanked the fire department who “quite possibly saved our lives,” after coming to the rescue.

“My house caught fire. The kids and I are all fine,” Simmons wrote on her Instagram Story as she posted a photo of members of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) standing in front of a smoke-filled fireplace at her home.

“I cannot express the deepest gratitude to the numerous battalions, ladders and units that attended to us for many hours today and quite possibly saved our lives,” she continued. “THANK YOU!❤️🥺.”

Simmons' representative and the LAFD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

In one photo the former model shared, four LAFD members held axes and had fire extinguishers on their backs as they stood in front of a fireplace filled with smoke in what appeared to be a lounge area in Simmons' home. Carpets were rolled back and debris covered the area around the fireplace.

The model mom also posted several other photos showing the LAFD in action as they tackled the fire in the smoke-filled room.



Simmons is mom to five children: daughters Ming, 23, and Aoki, 21, shared with ex-husband Russell Simmons, son Kenzo, 14, with ex Djimon Hounsou, and son Wolfe, 8, with estranged second husband Tim Leissner. She also has a son Gary, 10, whom she welcomed via adoption in 2020.

Her family home incident comes after she spoke to PEOPLE in May about life as a single mom, and the challenges and joys that come with it.

"Being a single mom, I think about my kids all the time and that's it. My kids, their friends, my other kids, like, you know, I have a lot,” Simmons told PEOPLE. "[My kids'] smiles, I feel like that's the work that I do every day to keep that smile on their face. And again, that 'smile' means so much.”

Jesse Grant/Getty Simmons is mom to five children (all pictured)

“I'm a single mom of five kids and I know how hard it can be and I don't want to start crying, but it's Mother's Day, I know how that feels like to raise your kids and to get up every day and only care about them," she continued.

“And it doesn't matter, if you're rich and famous or you're this thing or this singer, that singer, at the end of the day, you're a mom or you're a cousin, you're an auntie, you're a family member, you're a community person, a caregiver, you're just there trying to make everything come together.”











