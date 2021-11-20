Kimora Lee Simmons Fosters Dog Set to Be Euthanized: See the Adorable Photos

Kimora Lee Simmons

Kimora Lee Simmons' family just grew by one!

The former Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane star, 46, took to Instagram on Friday to share some exciting news with her millions of followers, revealing that she decided to foster a dog, whose original name was Tiffany, that was on a local shelter's kill list.

"Our new baby!" Simmons captioned a photo of the newest member of her family, adding: "Her name is Tokyo! Like Drifter."

It seems that Simmons' friend Nicole Williams English is the one responsible for bringing the pair together, as English is an outspoken advocate for animals and passionate about fostering and rescuing dogs.

"Rescues are all full, guys. Rescues can not take in any more dogs," English said in an Instagram Story. "So our only hope are fosters. And thank god for Kimora, I love her so much. She called me the other night and was like, 'I saw Tiffany. I will foster her, I will take her right now.' And literally by nine o'clock the next morning, Tiffany was out of those bars and in a car, and so happy. Now, she's going to have the best life. And I want that for all these dogs."

The Faces of Devore and Big Bear Instagram page, which lists dogs who are set to be euthanized and need fosters and/or people who are looking to rescue animals, also gave an update on the pup formerly known as Tiffany, thanking Simmons for bringing the four-legged cutie into her home.

"Through the combined effort of a few rescues, Tiffany was pulled by Crusty Crew Rescue & she got to take her freedom ride out of Devore! The wonderful Kimora Lee Simmons saw Tiffany's face and that was it!" the post read. "Tiffany is now with her foster to adopt family where she is being treated like the princess she truly is!"

When an individual or family decides to "foster-to-adopt," it typically means that there is a trial-like period where a family learns if the animal they are fostering is a good fit for them, as Pets In Need explained.

"Thank you so much for all your help. This is part of my life's work," Simmons wrote in an Instagram comment on the Faces of Devore and Big Bear's picture of her new furry BFF. "I am forever a supporter of what you do. Gd bless you."