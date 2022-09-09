Kimmel Wonders if Queen Elizabeth Died Because of That Harry Styles/Chris Pine Stuff (Video)

Ross A. Lincoln
·3 min read

Jimmy Kimmel kicked off Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” by talking, of course, about the biggest news of the day, the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom at age 96.

And during his monologue, Kimmel wondered if her death might have happened now due to the messy drama surrounding the film “Don’t Worry Darling” and the whole “spitgate” thing involving two of the film’s co-stars, Chris Pine and Harry Styles. You can watch the whole thing above now, but we’ll break it down below.

Now we assume most of you know what we’re talking about, but just in case, “Don’t Worry Darling” is a thriller directed by Olivia Wilde, starring Florence Pugh, Pine and Styles. Over the summer there’s been a huge amount of gossip about behind the scenes drama, like whether or not Pugh is actively distancing herself from the film — possibly due to conflict over the relationship between Wilde and Styles that began during filming.

The film premiered at the Venice film festival this week and during the premiere, social media lit up over a video that appeared to show Styles spitting on Pine at the premiere. Both actors have strongly denied such a thing happened and have expressed respect for one another. Nevertheless, plenty of people aren’t convinced. You can read more here.

Also Read:
James Corden Calls Queen Elizabeth ‘a Guiding Light’ and ‘a Shining Example of Leadership’ (Video)

Anyway, back to Kimmel.

“Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 today. I hope you’re not just finding out about it. She was the Queen for 70 years, longer than any monarch in British history,” he said as he kicked off the monologue.

“To put it in perspective for Americans, this would be like if Kris Jenner died here. The Queen is known as England’s rock. And we don’t have a rock in America. The closest thing we have to a rock in America is The Rock,” he continued.

“But 96- that’s a pretty good run. I feel like if you die anywhere on the FM radio dial, it’s… My goal is to make it to Hot 97 or, maybe even Power 106! Who knows,” Kimmel said, mentioning a couple of very big radio stations.

“When you think about all the people that the Queen has met with over the last 70 years, it’s really remarkable. She met anyone from Lady Bird Johnson to Lady Gaga. From Bill Clinton to Will I Am. She met JFK and J-LO. She’s met The Beatles and the Spice Girls. She met The Iron Lady and The Iron Throne. Ol’ Blue Eyes and the Blue Man Group. President Truman and The Truman Show. She stood up to fascists… and she stood behind them,” Kimmel added, as photos of her various meetings displayed onscreen.

Also Read:
Why J.R.R. Tolkien Is Really Turning in His Grave – Over the Racist Backlash to ‘The Rings of Power’

“And then, after all those years, this week, she saw Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine,” Kimmel joked. And said ‘OK. I’ve had enough.'”

“So, we send positive thoughts to our friends in the UK, and also to all the American Aunts who are obsessed with the royal family for reasons I will never understand,” Kimmel concluded.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • David A. Arnold, comedian of Netflix specials, dies at 54

    David A. Arnold, a comedian who was a producer of the “Fuller House” reboot and the creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” has died. Arnold’s family said in a statement Thursday that the doctors “ruled the cause of death due to natural causes.” “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” the statement read.

  • Toddler falls asleep during dream trip to Disney World. Video shows how uncle saves day

    For 3-year-old Maliha, the trip was still a dream come true, her uncle said.

  • Flames forward Nazem Kadri donates $1 million to London, Ont., health centre

    LONDON, Ont. — Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri has donated $1 million to the London Health Sciences Foundation. The donation will support the Ambulatory Surgical Centre at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) in western Ontario. Kadri, who is from London, Ont., won the Stanley Cup last season with the Colorado Avalanche before signing with Calgary as a free agent. The centre will be named the Nazem Kadri Surgical Centre in his honour. Now in its second year, the newly named Nazem Kadri Surgic

  • COVID vaccine: children aged 5-11 in England will no longer be offered a jab – here's why that’s bad news

    Though COVID is mild for most children, it can be serious for some. Where we have safe and effective vaccines, there’s no sense in not rolling them out.

  • Queen Elizabeth’s Relationship With Her Children Was Always Complicated

    Queen Elizabeth's four children were by her side when she died. Her relationships with Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward were complex and changed over time.

  • David Schwimmer delights fans with ‘best reply’ to Jennifer Aniston’s shower photo

    ‘I live for these interactions,’ one fan wrote

  • What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the centre of some of the most tumultuous times of the Queen’s reign.

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Fernandez, Dabrowski last of Canadians to be ousted from U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Blue Jays recall top prospect Gabriel Moreno, demote struggling pitcher Mitch White

    The Blue Jays made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Much-maligned Blue Jays bullpen playing critical role in recent success

    The Blue Jays' bullpen has been lights out lately after taking heat for much of the season.

  • Liverpool, Eintracht slump in CL on day 2 coaches fired

    GENEVA (AP) — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field. Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday. Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively. Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were f

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and