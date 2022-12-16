Kimmel on Trump’s trading cards: ‘We already have them – they’re called subpoenas’

Guardian staff
·4 min read

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel had a field day with Donald Trump’s “major announcement” awkwardly teased this week on his social network, Truth Social: his debut NFT collection of digital superhero cards.

“Trading cards! Not even real trading cards – digital trading cards,” he mocked. “Which is another way of saying nothing. At least last time you got a red hat, now he’s selling you nothing.

“Did you know you used to be president of the United States?” he said as he played clips from Trump’s video announcement, in which he said the price ($99 each) “doesn’t sound like very much for what you’re getting”.

“Yes, it does,” Kimmel retorted. “It seems like $99 is too much, actually.”

The NFT announcement was “like QAnon meets QVC”, he added. “I know we say ‘this is crazy’ a lot, but this is crazy. He’s selling NFTs! It’s like he’s a crypto bro or something. While he’s running for president! And by the way, we already have Donald Trump trading cards – they’re called subpoenas.

“This has to be the most pathetic announcement of all time,” he concluded, “and that includes when they announced Eric was born.”

Stephen Colbert

For his final monologue of 2022, Stephen Colbert also tore into Trump’s NFT collection.

“That’s right, you read that right. The ex-president of the United States, the ex-most powerful man in the world, has launched a line of trading cards,” the Late Show host said. “It’s Gropémon with Pikacoup. This is the least dignified attempt at post-presidential merchandising since the launch of Tickle-Me-Truman.

“He’s a business genius, jumping in on the NFT market when it’s at his hottest,” Colbert deadpanned. “Next, he’s releasing an exclusive line of rotary phones.”

Related: Seth Meyers on Sam Bankman-Fried: ‘A guy who looks the way Cheeto dust smells’

The cards “allow you to collect all your favorite characters from the extended former president universe, because every card is him”, he added. “There’s – and these are all real – him playing golf, him approving of gold, him wearing a hat that says Dow just like they do on Wall Street, and him stealing the torch from the Statue of Liberty.”

All of these cards are, as Colbert said, “equally stupidest”, including one of Trump standing on the 45-yard line holding a football, dressed as a pilot standing atop the earth, and as an astronaut wearing sunglasses.

The fine print for the digital cards includes the line “you understand and agree that the NFTs have no inherent monetary value”.

“Solid,” Colbert laughed. “Reminds me of the Arby’s slogan: We make absolutely no promise or guarantee that what we have is meats.”

“In a way, this is all kind of gratifying to me,” he concluded, “because a monster who tried to install himself as our fascist strongman is now reduced to hawking a line of trading cards.”

Seth Meyers

Trump’s major announcement “turned out to be so much more pathetic than anyone could’ve possibly imagined”, said Seth Meyers on Late Night.

“Also, gotta love the timing of a former president launching an NFT line the same week a crypto scammer gets arrested,” he added, referring to the arrest of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in the Bahamas on eight charges of fraud.

Meyers also mocked Trump’s promotional strategy, which included a video in which the former president said: “Remember, Christmas is coming, and this makes a great Christmas gift.”

“No, it doesn’t,” Meyers responded. “I don’t care if you’re the biggest Trump fan in the world – if on Christmas morning you give your spouse a thoughtful gift in a beautifully wrapped box with a bow on it, that they get to open and physically hold in their hands, and then they turn around and tell you, ‘Your gift isn’t here, it’s a digital trading card of Donald Trump as a sunglasses astronaut,’ you’re getting a divorce.”

“This proves once again that for anyone involved in the attempted coup on January 6, things will not end well,” he concluded. “In Trump’s case, he’s such a pariah he’s hawking scam digital trading cards on a social media site no one’s heard of.”

Latest Stories

  • Braathen wins 1st World Cup slalom of the season

    VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — A flawless second run helped Lucas Braathen win the first World Cup slalom of the season on Sunday for the third victory of his career. The Norwegian skier let out a yell and thumped his chest after seeing his time on the board and then he just had to wait for his compatriot and defending World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who had a slender lead of 0.07 seconds from the first run. However, an error-strewn run from Kristoffersen on the Face de Bellevarde co

  • The Jordan Trophy: NBA rebrands, redesigns its MVP award

    Michael Jordan was moments away from hoisting his third of what would become five NBA Most Valuable Player awards, and then-Commissioner David Stern greeted him at the midcourt ceremony with words that were both simple and profound. “You are simply the standard,” Stern said that night in 1992, “by which basketball excellence is measured.” That’s never been more true. The NBA MVP award has been renamed The Michael Jordan Trophy, the league announced Tuesday. Jordan is a five-time MVP so he has fi

  • Boucher: 'My biggest pet peeve is players not wearing deodorant'

    On the latest episode of 'Hustle Play', Chris Boucher reveals his biggest pet peeves, on and off the court, including the challenge of guarding an opponent who's not wearing deodorant.

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • George has triple-double, Clippers beat Timberwolves 99-88

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points, Paul George had a triple-double and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the undermanned Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory. George had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Luke Kennard added season highs of 16 points and four 3-pointers as six Clippers scored in double figures. Coming off a 20-point victory over the NBA-leading Boston Celtics on Monday, the Clippers started out cold. They miss

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Baker Mayfield back to work with Rams after big debut win

    THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield got less than 48 hours to prepare for his first game with Los Angeles Rams, and he needed just over 48 hours to wind down from that spectacular debut victory last week. "I think probably Sunday afternoon, my adrenaline and everything settled down a little bit,” Mayfield said Thursday, a full week after that 17-16 win over the Raiders. “I slept for probably about a day and half.” After a promising start to Mayfield's partnership with Sean McVay became i

  • Flames defenceman Chris Tanev leaves game after taking shot to head

    MONTREAL — Flames defenceman Chris Tanev was helped off the ice after taking a slap shot to the head in the second period of Calgary's 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. During a 5-on-3 penalty kill, Tanev attempted to block a slap shot from Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. The shot hit Tanev in the side of his head and the he fell on the ice as the Bell Centre crowd fell silent. "It's tough, I mean, he doesn't stay down very often," said Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom. "So

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Federal government commits $2.4 million in crisis money to athletes' mental health

    Canada's sports minister has committed $2.4 million in crisis funding for athletes' mental health. Pascale St-Onge announced Monday in Montreal the money will support crisis care, education and training for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and coaches. A wave of active and retired athletes have pointed to abusive and toxic environments in Canadian high-performance sport. They've demanded culture change from the system and their federations, and there have also been calls for a national inquiry in

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Raised in the Philly hood, Meek Mill never attended an Eagles game growing up, much less tossed footballs inside the team’s practice facility. Given the chance to show off his arm, the 35-year-old rapper and philanthropist lined up some area kids and had them go deep on the same field where the best team in the NFL trains. Meek Mill short-armed a wobbly pass that sailed about 20 yards and was hauled in by a kid to resounding cheers. Let’s just say Jalen Hurts’ job is safe. "H