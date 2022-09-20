Kimmel Swaps in the Musical Tribute Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Should Have Had (Video)

Queen Elizabeth was (finally) laid to rest on Monday, bringing an end to 11 days of perfectly understandable British mourning and absolutely incoherent American mourning for the monarch. And on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Kimmel drew inspiration from what had to be a million memes since Elizabeth died to imagine the musical send-off she should have received.

And to cut right to the chase, remember how Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” was basically everywhere after Elizabeth died? Now you get where this is going. But as part of this gag, Kimmel noticed something Donald Trump said that seemed to reveal he does, in fact, know he lost in 2020.

Anyway, on to Kimmel’s monologue.

“I don’t know if you guys heard, the Queen died,” Kimmel said as he kicked things off. “She was… I guess she was water skiing. And she hit a seal, and went straight up in the air. And that was that.”

“And so today, the world said farewell to Elizabeth. Tens of thousands of mourners lined the streets of London to catch a glimpse of the coffin as it passed them by,” Kimmel continued, before showing some of the footage of the car transporting Elizabeth’s coffin, about which he joked “you can fill it with kids and fish.”

“The line to see the Queen’s coffin stretched for miles similar to what goes on here in America, when Popeyes comes out with a new chicken sandwich,” Kimmel joked.

“And it was quite a send off,” the monologue went on. “It was a big day for the Royal Bagpiper who doesn’t get much work. He surprised everyone with his take on the number one song from the week of October 4, 1980.”

Then Kimmel played footage of the bagpiper from Elizabeth’s funeral, but with the music replaced by a bagpipes version of Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust.”

“Well, The Queen loved Queen you could imagine. She specifically said, when I bite the dust play it at my funeral,” Kimmel explained.

This allowed him to transition to some jokes about American politics. “Two thousand dignitaries from all over the world were invited to the state funeral. Which is a lot of dignitaries. I didn’t even know the world had that much dignity left in it but, among the leaders who paid their respects were President Joe and Dr. Jill Biden.”

“As you can see, their seats were almost as good,” Kimmel said after showing their seats, “as this random teenager who stopped by on his way to The Game Stop or something. How did that happen?”

“Our former President, Donald Trump, had something to say about the Bidens’ seats,” Kimmel added. “He wrote, ‘This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries. If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there-and our Country would be much different than it is right now!’

“Hey, I’m just glad he’s finally admitting he isn’t President.” Kimmel joked.

Watch the whole monologue at the top of the screen now.