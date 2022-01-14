Kimmel Mocks Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene For 'Historically Stupid' Claim

Jimmy Kimmel found a “bananas” new conspiracy theory circulating in right-wing media ― and it’s already got support from two members of Congress: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Or, as Kimmel called them, “Klan Mom and the Blobfish.”

It’s the notion that a man named Ray Epps, who was seen egging on the crowd the day before the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, was a secret agent for the FBI.

It’s been pushed by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and others in the far right, including Cruz, who asked an FBI official about Epps during a hearing this week.

The Epps conspiracy theory has already been debunked.

But Kimmel said it should’ve been obvious all along.

“They say he was really an FBI agent in disguise as an idiot who tricked Trump supporters into ransacking the Capitol, which would be quite an episode of ‘Punk’d,’” Kimmel said, referring to the prank TV show. “We are living in historically stupid times.”

See more of his takedown ― including a “totally true” conspiracy theory of his own ― in his Thursday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.