'Kimmel' Host Nicole Byer Spots 'Cattiest Moment In The History Of Television'

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Nicole Byer spotted a very uncomfortable encounter between two local news personalities during a live broadcast.

Anchor Dan Hanger and meteorologist Ken Slama of Fox 21 in Duluth, Minnesota, were discussing rapper Snoop Dogg’s new breakfast cereal, Snoop Loopz.

“I’d also put those Snoop Loopz through a drug test before I gave them to my children,” Hanger said.

When Slama tried to make a similarly obvious joke, however, Hanger’s reaction was what Byer called “the cattiest moment in the history of broadcast television.”

Check it out in the Wednesday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.