‘Kimmel’ Host Kerry Washington Pulled Off A Truly Awesome Feat In Her Monologue

Actor Kerry Washington filled in for Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night ― and she used her monologue to help up-and-coming members of her profession in a big way.

The “Scandal” star recruited actors who were just short of the earnings needed to be eligible for health care from the Screen Actors Guild.

Then she had them deliver lines of dialogue in the middle of the monologue ― a paying gig that put each of them over the threshold.

Check it out below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.