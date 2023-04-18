Kimmel Is Delighted by Truth Social’s Low Traffic: ‘A Foot Fetish Website Is Much More Popular’ (Video)

On Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the thing that seemed to keep Kimmel particularly amused was the fact that according to independent trackers of website traffic, Donald Trump’s Twitter clone, Truth Social, is a failure.

In fact, Kimmel gloated, “a foot fetish website is much more popular.”

That factoid came out of a discussion of Trump’s overall finances that inspired his deep dive.

“Donald Trump did something miraculous this weekend. He filed a financial disclosure report,” the ABC host said during his monologue. You know those things you have to file when you’re running for office? He actually filed one.”

“He did it at the last minute. He did it after a number of warnings and extensions. But he did do it and we gathered some interesting information from that filing,” Kimmel continued. “Including the fact that Trump got $5 million from a deal with a Saudi developer and the Omani government to build a golf resort in Oman. Which makes sense in case he has to flee there someday.”

“He also earned millions from something called CIC Ventures. Which, CIC stands for Commander In Chief ventures. This is the entity that handles the money he makes from live performances and rally events,” Kimmel went on.

“You know he makes money from those? People paid between fifty and four thousand dollars to hear him ranting and raving about witch hunts and rigged elections. He basically sells tickets to Drama Queen Story Hour,” Kimmel explained. “And he’s also collecting a six figure annual pension from the actor’s union, SAG-AFTRA. The guy who hates Hollywood is on the same retirement plan as Vanessa from the Cosby Show.”

Also Read:

‘Abbott Elementary’ Showrunner Says Studios Have ‘Eroded’ Writers’ Ability to Make a Living as Guild Authorizes Strike

Kimmel was particularly delighted to find out that Trump’s NFT didn’t do so well, which got him to the topic of social media.

Story continues

“There’s also a big new income stream for Melania Trump, who made between one and five million dollars from her deal with the right wing social media platform Parler,” Kimmel said. “You know things are bad at home when you own a conservative social media company, and your wife’s main source of income is the other conservative social media company.”

And that got him to Truth Social. “Trump made, and at first, I thought this was a typo, but it isn’t. He says he made 201 dollars from Truth Social,” Kimmel said. “Not 201 million dollars or $201 thousand. 201 dollars.”

That amount, Kimmel declared, is “less than he would have made if he started a lemonade stand outside Mar A Largo. You know, he’s constantly bragging about how well Truth Social is performing and, well, you’re not going to believe this, turns out, that’s not actually true.”

Kimmel cited data that says Truth Social is only the 10,953rd most visited site in the world. “To give you some context, that is behind the other social media sites. Facebook is the #3 most visited in the world. Twitter is #5. Reddit is #19. Truth Social, not only is it far behind its competitors, it’s more than a thousand spots behind Arbys.com, okay?”

“It’s over five thousand spots behind his other favorite website, KFC.com And almost eight thousand spots behind Wikifeet. A foot fetish website is much more popular than Truth Social,” Kimmel noted.

Kimmel then had some fun noting that Trump’s own feet have been rated — poorly — on Wikifeet. “They’re only rated 1.2 out of 5 stars. It’s sad. It’s sad. His feet have a lower approval rating than his presidency.”

You can watch Kimmel’s entire monologue above now.