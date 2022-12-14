Kimmel Celebrates Signing of Respect for Marriage Act: ‘Even the Partisanship Was Bi’ (Video)

In his monologue on Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel was elated about Joe Biden signing the Respect for Marriage Act, which protects same-sex marriage and interracial marriage by writing it into the law of the land.

And of course he had some fun jokes about it, including the observation that because some Republicans voted for it, “even the partisanship was bi.”

“At the White House today, President Biden brought the heat, signing what they call ‘The Respect for Marriage Act,’ which protects same-sex and interracial marriage from the possibility of another unpopular ruling from the Supreme Court,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel noted that the event is in many ways a huge turnaround, particularly for the current president. “Joe Biden, back in 1996, you know, he voted for the Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as a relationship between a man and a woman. And then, in 2012, he became the highest-ranking U.S. politician to publicly support same-sex marriage when he was Vice President. He even beat Obama to it,” Kimmel explained.

“And now,” Kimmel said as he played footage of Biden signing the bill, “now, it’s possible that maybe he’s a little bit too enthusiastic about this thing because, that’s not necessary to watch Bravo again in the Oval office.”

And onscreen, Kimmel played edited footage that made it look like Biden signed the bill with a “Yas queen!”

“That bill passed with strong bipartisan support in the House and Senate. Wow. Even the partisanship was bi. That’s really great,” Kimmel concluded.

There’s much more to the monologue, and as always, Kimmel talked about a variety of topics ripped from the headlines. Watch the whole thing in the video above.

