Kimly Limited's (Catalist:1D0) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Kimly's (Catalist:1D0) stock is up by 1.5% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Kimly's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kimly is:

21% = S$36m ÷ S$171m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.21 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Kimly's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To begin with, Kimly seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.9%. Probably as a result of this, Kimly was able to see a decent growth of 14% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Kimly compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 17% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Kimly fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Kimly Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Kimly has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 51%, meaning that it is left with only 49% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Kimly has paid dividends over a period of six years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 55%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Kimly's future ROE will be 19% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Kimly's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

