Kimi Raikkonen Will Start 27th in Tomorrow's NASCAR Cup Series Race

Fred Smith
·2 min read
Photo credit: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
Photo credit: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Kimi Raikkonen's NASCAR career is, oddly, not new. Raikkonen last came to the world of stock car racing during his brief intermission from open wheel racing in 2011, a stretch that included one race each in the Truck and Xfinity categories. He returned to Formula 1 in 2012, leaving the world of racing trucks sponsored by something called Perky Jerky behind to focus on a career that would include another three wins in ten years with Lotus, Ferrari, and Sauber. That came to an end with his retirement at the end of last season, so Raikkonen has simply picked up his NASCAR career where he left off: Making his Cup Series debut.

Raikkonen will start 27th for tomorrow's race at Watkins Glen, a disappointing qualifying run after showing some promise in practice. He'll be tasked with fighting through the field in Trackhouse's part-time No. 91, a third car entered by the team for drivers from other forms of racing interested in trying out stock cars. Trackhouse has three race wins this year, including two on road courses, so Raikkonen's equipment should be up to par. Learning how to drive a stock car, however, is another question entirely.

Raikkonen has tested a stock car on a road course on multiple occasions and has raced other levels of stock car on an oval, but tomorrow will be his first run in race conditions. Starting deep in the field, NASCAR's double file restarts will be an immediate concern. Two weeks ago, a Cup Series race had so many turn 1 crashes that Raikkonen's one-week Trackhouse teammate Ross Chastain chose to ignore the corner entirely on the final restart and intentionally run through an escape lane. Unlike Formula 1, which has standing starts but relatively organized single-file restarts after safety cars, Raikkonen will have to deal with that sort of chaos on every restart.

No matter how he does, Raikkonen will at least not be alone as a decorated driver debuting in the race. 2010 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, who is running this event with Spire Motorsports, will roll off 33rd. Raikkonen's fellow F1 veteran Daniil Kvyat made his Cup Series debut earlier this year, but he's back for this round and will start 36th.

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘Significant global interest’: NASCAR race at Watkins Glen has record international field

    The popular race at “the Glen’ will have a record seven nationalities represented among the drivers in the Cup Series event, including one popular former F1 driver.

  • Everything We Know About Blackpink's New Album Born Pink

    Blackpink's newest album, 'Born Pink,' will be released on Sept. 16 following the release of the single 'Pink Venom'

  • Selena Gomez Gives a Tour of Her 'Beach Vacation House' Featured in New Season of Selena + Chef

    The house will look familiar to some viewers as it was featured in the Disney Channel show Hannah Montana as Miley Cyrus' character's family home

  • Ex-White House officials including 2 former chiefs of staff dispute Trump's claim he declassified docs found at Mar-a-Lago: 'Nothing approaching an order that foolish was ever given'

    Former National Security Advisor John Bolton told CNN that Trump's latest declassification defense is "complete fiction."

  • Judge orders DOJ to redact Trump FBI search affidavit for probable release

    Judge orders DOJ to redact Trump FBI search affidavit for probable release

  • Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu

    Kendall Jenner's friends and family came out to support her liquor brand on its special day, 8/18

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Keegan Bradley hasn't been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years, and he started the BMW Championship on Thursday like he was in a hurry to get back. Bradley matched a career low with a 29 on the front nine at Wilmington Country Club and finished with a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Adam Scott. Bradley is at No. 44 in the FedEx Cup and likely needs a top 10 — he hasn't had one since the U.S. Open — to be among the 30 players who advance to the Tour Championship

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Exercise in 'patience' pays off for Kadri, says winning a factor in joining Flames

    Nazem Kadri said the Calgary Flames expressed interest the moment he became an unrestricted free agent, but it was an "elaborate process" before he finally signed on the dotted line on Thursday. "The patience definitely did me some good," Kadri told reporters in a Zoom call Friday. "There were some decisions to be made." The Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed the coveted free agent to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. Before the deal could be made of

  • His passion for soccer survived 3 years in a refugee camp. Now this St. John's player is pushing for the pros

    Felly Elonda is one step closer to reaching the highest level of Canadian soccer, but the young player's love of the game began far from the fields in St. John's where he honed his skills. Elonda was born in Congo and spent three years in a refugee camp in Zimbabwe before moving to St. John's at 10. "The love of football for me has always been there, even in the refugee camp. Whenever there was a game on, me and my buddies would all go to someone that had a TV to just watch a game," he said. "If

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Poulin, Jenner lead Canada into women's world hockey championship

    CALGARY — Led by captain and golden-goal scorer Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada's roster for the women's world hockey championship resembles the lineup that won an Olympic gold medal in Beijing in February. Canada opens the first women's world championship held in the same calendar year as an Olympic Games on Aug. 25 against Finland in Herning, Denmark. The Canadians are also the defending world champions having beaten the United States 3-2 in overtime in last summer's final in Calgary. Canada will

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Blue Jays outfielder Springer reinstated from 10-day IL, set to play Orioles

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has been reinstated from the injured list and will be active for the team's series-opening game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Monday. The 32-year-old star had been on the 10-day IL due to inflammation in his right elbow. Springer is third on the team with 18 home runs and fifth with 49 RBI on the season. He also carries a batting average of .251. The four-time all-star, who hasn't played since Aug. 4, has competed in 89 of the team

  • Auger-Aliassime drops quarterfinals match in straight sets to Coric in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4, 6-4, to Borna Coric Friday in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament. The Montreal native fired 12 aces to Coric's eight but committed five double faults in the loss. Coric broke the 22-year-old on two out of nine opportunities, while Auger-Aliassime recorded zero break points. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed in the tournament, defeated Alex de Minaur in the second round, then Jannik Sinner on Thurs

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Gauld scores twice to steer playoff-seeking Whitecaps past Rapids 2-1

    VANCOUVER — Ryan Gaud kept thinking about the goal he didn’t score. Even though Gauld scored two first-half goals to help the Vancouver Whitecaps keep their Major League Soccer playoff hopes alive with a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids Wednesday night, he wasn’t happy with himself. “It was good, but it probably should have been a hat trick,” said the Scottish midfielder. “I had a couple of chances. I’m a bit annoyed with myself that I didn’t get the third.” Gauld has been on a roll, collecting

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior