Kimi Raikkonen to Miss Italian Grand Prix Due to COVID Diagnosis

Big news was plastered on the BBC Sport's Formula 1 page today. The headline, which you can see in the screenshot below, was simple: Raikkonen to Miss Italian GP.

Raikkonen recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is reportedly isolating at home. This forced him to miss last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, and it's ruled him out for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix. A shame, as it's a home race for his Alfa Romeo team, though the program is run by Switzerland's Sauber. As was the case last week, Robert Kubica will deputize for Raikkonen.

Raikkonen announced earlier this month that this year will be his last in Formula 1. He first joined the F1 circus in 2001, won the title in 2007, and after sitting 2010 and 2011 out, returned to the sport, where he's remained. It's a remarkable career, so let's look at a gallery of his years in the sport.

Wow. What a career. Hopefully we'll see Kimi back in his Alfa Romeo soon.

Note: Yes, we know none of these are photos of Kimi Raikkonen. Here, for reference, is what Kimi looks like:

