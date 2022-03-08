KIMHĒKIM's FW22 Collection Features a Braided Hair Corset

Seoul-based couture brand KIMHĒKIM took the corset trend to new heights with its new Helon braided hair corset, unveiled as part of its "Hair Chronicles" collection for Fall/Winter 2022. Presented digitally during Paris Fashion Week, the range features hair woven into silhouettes like a trench coat and a shoulder-padded dress.

The innovative collection is the fourth installment of KIMHĒKIM's series titled "OBSESSION." The making of the corset was clearly a labor of love, making it perfectly suited for the series. The piece was created with the intention of uniquely highlighting brand creator Kiminte Kimhēkim's favorite moments. "Kiminte’s love for hair can be traced back to his childhood memories of playing with his cousin’s hair. This beloved idée fixe [translation: obsession] was expressed by experimenting with different hair colors and textures such as blond, black, straight, wavy, curly, tightly curled," a press release reads.

Each portion of the corset is carefully crafted by hand on a mannequin to guide the shape. Just as one would comb and brush their hair to perfect a sleek style, KIMHĒKIM does the same while ensuring every strand of hair is tightly wound. To hold the final pieces together, the last few strands of hair are clipped up with branded hair clips that read "KIMHĒKIM."

The corset trend has gained popularity over the last few years, and the recent Fashion Month has proven that it is here to stay. A number of innovations, like Christian Dior's sporty corset, were spotted on FW22 runways. With the addition of KIMHĒKIM's creation, we can expect future corset designs to get even wilder.

Watch the making of the Helon braided hair corset below.