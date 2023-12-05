Understanding Kimco Realty Corp's Dividend Sustainability and Prospects

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) recently announced a dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on 2023-12-21, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-06. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Kimco Realty Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Kimco Realty Corp Do?

One of the oldest real estate investment trusts in the United States, Kimco Realty Corp owns interests in 5,282 shopping centers throughout major markets in the U.S., representing roughly 77 million square feet.

Kimco Realty Corp's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Kimco Realty Corp's Dividend History

Kimco Realty Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1992. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Kimco Realty Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Kimco Realty Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.49% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.67%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Kimco Realty Corp's annual dividend growth rate was -9.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -9.60% per year. And over the past decade, Kimco Realty Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -1.60%.

Based on Kimco Realty Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Kimco Realty Corp stock as of today is approximately 2.71%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Kimco Realty Corp's dividend payout ratio is 1.30, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Kimco Realty Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Kimco Realty Corp's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Kimco Realty Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Kimco Realty Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Kimco Realty Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 0.60% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 51.6% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Kimco Realty Corp's earnings increased by approximately -7.90% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 67.63% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -6.00%, which underperforms approximately 70.9% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while Kimco Realty Corp's dividend payment history is long-standing and its current yield is attractive, the negative dividend growth rate and payout ratio raise concerns about the sustainability of its dividends. The company's solid profitability and average growth metrics present a mixed picture. Investors should weigh these factors and consider the potential for future growth and profitability when making decisions about Kimco Realty Corp's dividends. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

