Kimchi recipe
Kimchi is a Korean staple that is considered essential to good health and wellbeing. It just so happens to be a major hyperfood, a food that is particularly rich in cancer-beating molecules – polyphenols, flavonoids, terpenoids, botanical polysaccharides, to name a few.
Timings
Prep time: 10 minutes, plus up to a week to ferment
Serves
two
Ingredients
900g savoy cabbage
10g sea salt
200g carrot
100g celery
50g ginger, finely chopped
50g garlic, finely chopped
25g gochujang paste
100ml orange juice
50ml lemon juice
10g dill, finely chopped
10ml fish sauce
Method
Wash and chop the cabbage.
Mix the sea salt with the cabbage, place in a pot or large bowl and press overnight using a plate to weigh it down.
Rinse the excess salt from the cabbage and place in a large mixing bowl.
Chop or shred all the remaining vegetables and mix them with the cabbage.
Add all the remaining ingredients and mix well.
Put the kimchi mix into mason jars, packing it in as well as possible, keeping the vegetables submerged in the liquid.
Ferment the kimchi at room temperature for four days to a week (this will depend on the temperature of the room).
It is ready to use once you start to see little bubbles in the liquid; from this point onwards it should be stored in the fridge, where the fermentation process will continue but at a much slower rate.