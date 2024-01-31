kimchi recipe

Add Korean kimchi to stews, brunch dishes and mains for a healthy boost - Getty Images

Kimchi is a Korean staple that is considered essential to good health and wellbeing. It just so happens to be a major hyperfood, a food that is particularly rich in cancer-beating molecules – polyphenols, flavonoids, terpenoids, botanical polysaccharides, to name a few.

Timings

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus up to a week to ferment

Serves

two

Ingredients

900g savoy cabbage

10g sea salt

200g carrot

100g celery

50g ginger, finely chopped

50g garlic, finely chopped

25g gochujang paste

100ml orange juice

50ml lemon juice

10g dill, finely chopped

10ml fish sauce

Method