Kimchi recipe

Jozef Youssef
·1 min read
Kimchi is a Korean staple that is considered essential to good health and wellbeing. It just so happens to be a major hyperfood, a food that is particularly rich in cancer-beating molecules – polyphenols, flavonoids, terpenoids, botanical polysaccharides, to name a few.

Timings

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus up to a week to ferment

Serves

two

Ingredients

  • 900g savoy cabbage

  • 10g sea salt

  • 200g carrot

  • 100g celery

  • 50g ginger, finely chopped

  • 50g garlic, finely chopped

  • 25g gochujang paste

  • 100ml orange juice

  • 50ml lemon juice

  • 10g dill, finely chopped

  • 10ml fish sauce

Method

  1. Wash and chop the cabbage.

  2. Mix the sea salt with the cabbage, place in a pot or large bowl and press overnight using a plate to weigh it down.

  3. Rinse the excess salt from the cabbage and place in a large mixing bowl.

  4. Chop or shred all the remaining vegetables and mix them with the cabbage.

  5. Add all the remaining ingredients and mix well.

  6. Put the kimchi mix into mason jars, packing it in as well as possible, keeping the vegetables submerged in the liquid.

  7. Ferment the kimchi at room temperature for four days to a week (this will depend on the temperature of the room).

  8. It is ready to use once you start to see little bubbles in the liquid; from this point onwards it should be stored in the fridge, where the fermentation process will continue but at a much slower rate.