Kimbrel gets 422nd save, Santander hits 3 doubles and Orioles beat Royals 9-7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Craig Kimbrel tied Billy Wagner for seventh on the career list with his 422nd save, Anthony Santander had the first three-double game of his major league career and the Baltimore Orioles rode a seven-run second inning to a 9-7 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.

Salvador Perez tied his career high with five RBIs for the Royals, who tried to overcome a 7-0 deficit, and hit a game-ending flyout to Colton Cowser in front of the left-field warning track.

Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save in six chances this year as the Orioles evened the three-game series. He is two saves behind John Franco on the career list and three back of Kenley Jansen.

Santander sprinted in to make a diving catch on Bobby Witt Jr's flare into short right field starting the ninth.

Corbin Burnes (3-0) pitched shutout ball until allowing Perez's three-run homer in the sixth, Perez's sixth home run this season. Burnes allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and a walk.

Perez added a two-run single in a four-run seventh.

Cole Ragans (0-2) allowed seven runs and nine hits in 1 2/3 innings, Kansas City's shortest start this season.

Baltimore tied its season high with 15 hits, including eight with two strikes. Every Orioles starter had a hit.

Left fielder Austin Hays left after six innings because of calf tightness.

Ramón Urías hit an RBI double in the first and scored on James McCann's single, Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mouncastle hit run-scoring singles, Santander doubled in a run and Jordan Westburg had a a two-run single.

ROSTER MOVES

Kansas City placed RHP Jordan Lyles on the inactive list as he deals with a personal matter and recalled LHP Anthony Veneziano from Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

Baltimore LHP Cole Irvin (0-1, 6.75 ERA) goes to the mound and Kansas City sends RHP Seth Lugo (3-0, 1.05) for Sunday’s series finale.

