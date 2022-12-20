Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Poses by Life-Sized Gingerbread House: Photo

Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Poses

Kimberly Stewart/instagram

Kimberly Stewart is sharing a sweet holiday shot of her daughter.

The 43-year-old actress — who is the daughter of musician Rod Stewart — posted a new photo of her daughter Delilah, 11, on her Instagram Story Monday as the pair stepped out at a holiday display.

The 11-year-old poses sweetly in the snap, where she stands in front of a life-sized pastel gingerbread house while wearing a light pink mini-dress with a pastel-green cardigan over it.

Back in September, Delilah — whom Stewart shares with actor Benicio del Toro, 55 — celebrated her first day of 5th grade.

"BTS Grade 5 ❤️," Stewart captioned a rare photo of her child wearing a white shirt, khaki skirt, colorful pastel sneakers and bracelets on her wrist.

Many commenters noticed that Delilah is quickly catching up to her mom's height.

In February 2021, Stewart spoke with PEOPLE about her then-new organizing company, The Realm, and how rearranging her own daughter's closet helped inspire her to start the company.

Even though Delilah inherited her mom's knack for organization, Stewart said she had trouble getting rid of things.

"Delilah sometimes will wear a favorite article of clothing until it is two sizes too small, at which point Mama steps in," she said at the time with a laugh.

"I like to keep it simple for kids when they are at the age where they dress themselves. I have everything for Delilah in categories like play clothes, school clothes, dress up, etc."