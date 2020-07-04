Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Campaign Fundraiser Who Dates Donald Jr., Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News personality who serves as a top fundraiser for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday just ahead of the president’s planned event at South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore, the New York Times reported.

“After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure,” Sergio Gor, chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee, told CNN. “She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events.”

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son who has been dating Guilfoyle for the past two years, tested negative “but as a precaution is also self isolating and is canceling all public events,” Gor added.

On June 20, Guilfoyle had attended Trump’s indoor rally at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Since that event, at least eight other campaign staffers and Secret Service members who worked on the rally have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Tulsa rally was also attended by former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain, who announced Thursday that he had been hospitalized in Atlanta with COVID-19.

In addition, a U.S. Navy member who serves as one of Trump’s personal valets tested positive for the virus in May.

Guilfoyle is a lawyer who was once married to Gavin Newsom, now the Democratic governor of California, and broke into TV by hosting Court TV’s “Both Sides” in 2004. Two years later, she began a 12-year stint at Fox News on a variety of shows, including “Outnumbered” and “The Five.” She exited the network in 2018.

