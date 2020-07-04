Top Trump Campaign Official Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests Positive For COVID-19: Reports

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top Trump campaign official and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to reports by CNN and The New York Times.

While she reportedly was not experiencing symptoms, she underwent a test in South Dakota as part of a routine testing process for people with contact with the president.

She traveled to South Dakota with Trump’s eldest son to attend an Independence Day celebration held at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump also attended the event, but the Times, citing a person familiar with her condition, said neither Guilfoyle nor Trump Jr. traveled to South Dakota on Air Force One.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.