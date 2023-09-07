Kimberly-Clark is pulling out Kleenex from the shelves in Canada. What does this mean for Huntsville's production plant?

Kleenex consumer facial tissues are getting removed from store shelves in Canada. Does this mean trouble for Huntsville's Kimberly-Clark production plant?

On Friday, Aug. 25, Kleenex's corporate parent, Kimberly-Clark, announced the world-famous tissues are leaving Canada.

"Goodbyes are never easy," the Kleenex website reads. "Thank you so much for your loyalty to our Kleenex brand facial tissues for the past few decades. We appreciate you allowing us in your households and want you to know how difficult it was for us to end our sales in Canada."

According to Kimberly-Clark, the company has been operating in a highly constrained supply environment, forcing them to cease their Kleenex consumer line in Canada.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE KIMBERLY-CLARK BRANCH IN HUNTSVILLE?

According to Kimberly-Clark, it would mean nothing.

"I can confirm our Huntsville facility will continue to operate as it does today with no changes based on the announcement two weeks ago," a Kimberly-Clark spokesperson wrote in an email.

Although Kleenex will no longer be available to regular consumers, the professional line will continue to operate as usual. Hotels, hospitals and offices can buy the product directly from the company.

Kimberly-Clark will continue to offer other products without any changes.

"We look forward to continuing to provide you better care through our Kleenex brand hand towels and other Kimberly-Clark brands, including Cottonelle, U by Kotex, Poise, Depend, Huggies, Pull-Ups and Goodnites," the Kleenex webpage reads.

For more information, visit Kleenex's official webpage or check out Kimberley-Clark's site.

Julian Orlando Chaves is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Huntsville Forester. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

