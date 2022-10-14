Who is Kimberly Best, District 26B NC Superior Court candidate?

Name: Kimberly Y. Best

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 52

Campaign website: www.Best4Judge.com

Occupation: Superior Court Judge 26B

Education: University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI BA, Indiana University Maurer School of Law, JD, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, MBA

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

Yes. District Court Judge 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020

Please list your highlights of civic involvement

Truancy Court Volunteer, Wills for Heroes, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.®Career Day Speaker at Shamrock Elementary, Harvard Civil Rights Project Steering Committee, Student Defense Project Board Member, Juvenile Crime Prevention Council Member, Race Matters for Juvenile Justice Member, Speakers Bureau, Citizens School Volunteer, Career Day Speaker at Nathaniel Alexander Elementary and KIPP, Study Abroad Day Speaker, KIPP and Licensed Foster Parent

Name two personal traits that best qualify you to be a Mecklenburg County judge?

1.) Fair & Just 2.) Servant Leader

Do the courts provide judgments that are racially fair? If so, say why. If not, how could you change that?

Not always. Lack of trust in the fairness and impartiality of our state courts is documented. I have participated in trainings on Implicit Bias, facilitated those discussions, been vocal for the need for training for lawyers, supported efforts for this training for Judges and participated and served as a facilitator for such education. I have incorporated Model jury instructions to ensure jurors understand there is no place for implicit or explicit racial bias in our judicial system.

Why should the public, the government or the accused trust that you’ll be a competent judge?

Proven experience since 2009. I am in this job to help victims of crime and those wronged receive justice and ensure those who commit wrong be held responsible while ensuring fairness and impartiality. Many suffer from conditions that have led to the offenses. My experience with individuals who have suffered from these conditions allows me to seek out a solution that not only punishes & rehabilitates them but prevents further harm to our community and ensures the safety of our community.

Is there an area where you disagree with North Carolina laws or policies and procedures in the courtroom?

We can improve our jury pools thereby improving jury selection. Oftentimes, persons who wish to serve are unable to serve due to financial constraints and the jury pool is not reflective of our diverse community. Expanding the pool of available jurors along with adequate compensation, it is currently $12 the first day and $20 per day thereafter, will build trust and encourage participation and trust in our judicial system.

What separates you from your general election opponent?

Superior experience and lived experience. Almost 15 years as a judge and five years as a magistrate in Mecklenburg County. I have presided in every possible courtroom as a district court judge. I practiced Immigration, bankruptcy and federal criminal defense. I am the daughter of postal employees who has family who have suffered from substance use disorders, autism, intellectually disability and severe emotional impairment from lead poisoning. I am a licensed foster parent and adoptive mom

What one professional or political accomplishment are you most proud of?

I am a plaintiff in the case of Alexander v. NCSBE, 19CVS11321, which is still pending before the NC Supreme Court, because of the subdividing of Mecklenburg County into eight sub-districts. District Court Judges who otherwise would not have been able to run for office have run. In the words of Nina Totenberg, “If Judges don’t stand up for their own independence, then who will”. I am proud that I stood up to ensure our third and EQUAL branch of government, remains independent.