Kimberly Akimbo review: New musical is a cute balance of youthful energy and serious stakes

Christian Holub
·3 min read
So much of culture imagines an inherent conflict between the young and the old, but the cute new musical Kimberly Akimbo (now playing at the Booth Theatre on Broadway) turns that worn-out trope on its head. The titular character reconciles both sides of the age divide as a high school student plagued by a rare disease that causes her body to grow up way faster than normal.

But it's not just her wrinkled face that distinguishes Kimberly from her fellow teenagers. Scenes set at home show us that she's had to step up and become the real adult in her family. While her alcoholic father (Steven Boyer) and narcissistic mother (Alli Mauzey) are so caught up repressing their guilt over their daughter's genetic inheritance that they barely remember to acknowledge her birthday, Kimberly treats them with mature understanding and mediates conflict. Casting Broadway veteran Victoria Clark in this lead role, instead of covering a younger actress in makeup, was the right choice to convey Kimberly's wisdom behind her years.

Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway
Joan Marcus Victoria Clark and Justin Cooley in 'Kimberly Akimbo.'

Kimmy's opposite number in many ways is her aunt Debra, played with lovable panache by Bonnie Milligan. Unlike her niece, Debra is an adult who still acts like a kid. She has little stability in her life, has no problem committing crimes like theft or forgery, and confidently justifies her actions. As a result, it's easy for her to rope not just Kimmy, but also other high school students into her latest scheme.

Set in 1999, Kimberly Akimbo expertly captures the timeless awkwardness of high school. We meet a co-ed friend group mired in a minefield of unrequited crushes: Boy likes boy who likes girl who likes girl who likes the first boy. Ain't that just the way? The bright spot is they know they only have to make it through a few more years of lockers and gym classes before they can move on to bigger and better things. They can't wait to start the rest of their lives, but it's hard for Kimberly to imagine a bright future: Given the low life expectancy associated with her disease, turning 16 is basically a death sentence.

Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway
Joan Marcus Debra (Bonnie Milligan) ropes high school students into her criminal schemes in 'Kimberly Akimbo.'

Thankfully, neither the musical nor the character let themselves by dominated by morbid thoughts. Kimberly is cheered by another high school friend, Seth (Justin Cooley), who is also familiar with loss and early-onset-maturity following the death of his mother. Seth is obsessed with anagrams (it's he who reconfigures Kimberly's last name into "Akimbo") and is also happily honest, a relief to Kimberly when so many other people in her life prefer to gingerly side-step the elephant in the room.

Then there's the music by Jeannine Tesori, which adds a playful buoyancy to the proceedings. Having previously composed the Tony-nominated Fun Home musical with Lisa Kron, Tesori knows how to lighten up a story about loss without ignoring the stakes. Kimberly Akimbo leaves you floating high on good vibes and ready to make the most of life. B

