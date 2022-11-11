‘Kimberly Akimbo’ Broadway Review: Growing Up And Growing Old In A Musical Stunner

Greg Evans
·7 min read

Kimberly Akimbo, one of the unlikeliest, most exhilarating and unfailingly moving musicals to hit New York in years, opens on Broadway tonight having lost none of its immense charm since its Off Broadway debut lsat year swept just about every critics award there was to be swept.

Opening tonight at the Booth Theatre with its original Off Broadway cast intact, the miraculous Victoria Clark leading the very fine ensemble, Kimberly Akimbo remains a stunner, a sly, quirky, eccentric work of stage art transformed into a crowd pleaser by playwright David Lindsay-Abaire’s captivating book and lyrics, Jeanine Tesori’s delightful music that, like Kimberly Akimbo itself, works its way into your heart with a jauntiness that both hides and ultimately amplifies its serious ambitions. Add to all that a winning group of singing actors, from young newcomers to stage veterans, that work together with an ease and chemistry that’s apparent from the start and only grows in power toward an emotional and thoroughly satisfying end.

More from Deadline

Directed by Jessica Stone and choreographed by Danny Mefford, Kimberly Akimbo tells the story of young Kimberly Levaco, a 16-year-old high school student who, due to a rare genetic aging disorder, looks less like her classmates and more like their grandmothers. Played by the 60-something Clark (a Tony winner in 2005 for The Light in the Piazza), this Kimberly is a remarkable stage creation, emotionally credible as an adolescent (and without the cloying affectations usually employed by adults playing kids) but with the strained optimism and evident worry of someone who knows her time will be short, a knowledge etched into every line of Clark’s face.

Following the blueprint of his earlier non-musical play of the same name, Kimberly Akimbo – an explanation of the title shortly – follows both the family and school lives of its heroine. In her dysfunction home, Kimberly spoon-feeds cereal to her self-obsessed hypochondriacal mother Pattie (a wonderfully funny Allie Mauzey), whose arms are in casts from a recent – and, one suspects, possibly unnecessary – operation for carpal tunnel. Oh, and Patti is very, very pregnant, a should-be happy circumstance that everyone, Kimberly most of all, recognizes for what it is: “I want this one to be perfect,” Patti blurts with barely a second thought.

Kimberly’s father Buddy (Steven Boyer, matching Mauzey laugh for laugh and cruelty for cruelty) is an alcoholic who seems incapable of following through on even the easiest promise to the wife he once loved and the daughter he so clearly does. We first meet Buddy when he arrives hours late to pick up Kimberly from her lonely visit to the local skating rink.

A bit later we’ll meet Kimberly’s Aunt Debra (a tour de force Bonnie Milligan), whose life of petty (and not so petty) crime leaves her homeless and squatting in the Levaco basement, where she hatches her next bit of outlawry (something involving weird chemicals, a stolen mailbox and pilfered checks – all becomes clear soon enough).

Kimberly’s medical diagnosis serves as both a literal condition and a metaphor for all children forced to grow up too quickly to care for the damaged adults in their lives. Amazingly, that dual-purpose doesn’t play nearly as contrived as its description might suggest.

At school, Kimberly is, to say the least, an outcast, an object not so much of ridicule or bullying as curiosity. Mostly, though, she’s just invisible. We meet four of her classmates at that skating rink (played so well by Nina White, Michael Iskander, Olivia Elease Hardy and Fernell Hogan), themselves an uncool quartet of quirks and secret longings. The group’s one and only goal – well, aside from the clearly doomed aspirations of romance each has for one of the others – is to raise enough money to buy glitzy costumes for the Dreamgirls number they want to do in a school musical competition. Aunt Debra senses some easy pickings.

And finally there’s Seth (young Justin Cooley in a remarkable New York debut), a tuba-playing, Elvish speaking nerd who makes even the other outcasts seem like prom kings and queens. Seth, whose obsession with anagrams turns Kimberly Levaco into Cleverly Akimbo, is a motherless and, for all intents and purposes, fatherless kid whose occasional verbal insensitivity – “You know, when I first saw you in the cafeteria, I thought you were a new lunch lady. Isn’t that funny?” – can’t disguise a sweet guilelessness that has him nervously asking Kimberly to partner up on a science project: Each pairing has to choose a disease and present a class report. Before she has time to really think it through, Kimberly agrees to Seth’s idea – they’ll do a presentation in front of the class on Kimberly’s rare genetic condition.

(l to r): Nina White, Bonnie Milligan, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander, and Olivia Hardy
(l to r): Nina White, Bonnie Milligan, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander, and Olivia Hardy

That storyline plays out – with results humorous, heartbreaking and life-changing for all concerned – alongside a funny but a bit more strained plot: Aunt Debra recruits Kimberly and her five new pals in a check-washing, bank-frauding scheme, a plan that takes full advantage of her niece’s ability to seem like a sweet old lady.

Any incredulity we might have about the ease with which these kids turn to a life of crime is more than worth it for the pleasure of watching it all play out. Just listen to the lyrics of “Better,” in which Debra shares her life philosophy with the impressionable nerds. Set to the type of ear-candy powerhouse melody that tricks you into assuming you’re in for a typical interlude of showtune inspiration, the wonderful Milligan belts out a great darkly comic song. Check out a typical autobiographical verse:

I met a lady…with dementia.
She was old.
She was sweet.
She was legally blind. She needed a roommate. I needed a room.

I was outta work,
she was outta her mind.

You shoulda seen the rings she wore.
Let me underscore
that they were beautiful.
She gave me all the rings she wore. Yeah, she thought I was her daughter but they made my shitty life…better

Her eager, newly recruited gang eats it up. So do we. Milligan is irresistible.

“Better” is just one of the musical highlights of the charming score. Tesori (who matches the work she did on the trenchant Caroline, Or Change), and her Shrek, the Musical lyricist Lindsay-Abaire stuff Kimberly Akimbo with one showstopper after another, most in equal parts laugh-out-loud funny and tear-inducing poignant. To pick a random few: There’s Kimberly’s increasingly extravagant (and knowingly impossible) roster of unlikely requests for the Make-A-Wish Foundation (“Make a Wish”); her early duet with Seth (“Anagram”) that hints at feelings neither are quite sure where to place (“I like the way you see the world,” she catches herself thinking about Seth. “I like your point of view. A little sly. A little strange. A little bit askew“); and there’s the outstanding “The Inevitable Turn,” in which a seemingly pleasant (and rare) family dinner goes sour (“It’s all going fine, then it changes so fast. A look, a joke, a sleight from the past, which will burn. Pass the salt, sling the mud. Carve the meat, draw the blood. Take the turn…)

The latter song is performed at a dinner table that slowly rotates as the family meal devolves into chaos and revelation, a fine example of both Stone’s clever direction and David Zinn’s versatile home-school-skating rink sets. The late 1990s setting is never overemphasized, but Sarah Laux’s costume design is spot-on without resorting to cartoon, never more so than with Kimberly’s wardrobe, a teen’s casual garb that Clark so comfortably inhabits. There’s a brief moment when we see Kimberly in a different light, and it draws audience gasps.

As the musical moves to its inexorable, breathtaking and life-affirming – but not-quite-how-you-think – conclusion, Kimberly Akimbo graces us with a series of images we won’t soon forget (the contributions of Lucy Mackinnon’s video projections, Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew’s lighting and Kai Harada’s immaculate sound design can’t be overstated). Those final moments follow through on the unspoken promises made throughout the production that Kimberly Akimbo and all of its a little odd, a little off characters will receive all the compassion and respect and clear-headed examination they deserve. Promises kept. Kimberly Akimbo is a triumph.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled to undergo a procedure Tuesday night. “The news that I’ve received so far, it’s very limited, is that he’s in a good spot,” Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said. “He’s getting well taken care of.” Kane got tangled with Lightning

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had