SayHerName founder Kimberlé Crenshaw credits her success to "not being able to be silent"

Kimberlé Crenshaw, a leading authority on civil rights and Black feminist legal thought and the force behind the #SayHerName campaign which calls attention to police violence against Black women, shares the characteristics that she believes have contributed to her overall success, including being observant, prepared and a critical thinker and her thoughts on privilege and fighting authority. The Columbia and UCLA Law School professor, who originally coined the term intersectionality, credits her “not being able to be silent and insisting on saying my peace” as having the most significant impact on her life.











