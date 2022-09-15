Kimball International Releases 2021 ESG Report Detailing Efforts to Build a More Sustainable Future

Kimball International, Inc.

JASPER, Ind., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. released “Crafting a Sustainable Future,” its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. This robust document details their ongoing commitment to sustainable business practices and leading the way as a socially responsible company. The report outlines their Fiscal Year 2023 goals, previous years’ metrics, recognition and awards for outstanding health and safety efforts, and information about their dedication to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB).



With data-based metrics and employee-centered examples on a variety of subjects, this piece includes their environmental policies, energy management, greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, waste reduction, human rights, DEIB, health and safety management, community engagement, supply chain policies, and corporate governance best practices.

“I’m tremendously proud of what we've accomplished to advance our ESG goals over the past year,” said Kristie Juster, Chief Executive Officer for Kimball International. “Kimball International is dedicated to building a more sustainable future and making a difference. Our strong values have guided our belief in doing what’s right, not only for the communities we serve, but to make a positive impact on the world.”

This ESG report details how they are truly committed to making a difference, leading by example, and leaving a legacy of lasting impact. Throughout the report, they concentrate on five focus areas and how those items protect the environment as well as the health and safety of their employees, customers, and communities in which they thrive:

Environmental Management and Sustainable Products

Investing In People with Personal Development

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging

Product Quality and Safety

Responsible Supply Chain Management

For Fiscal Year 2023, Kimball International is committed to leading the way as a socially responsible company and they have committed to focusing these goals:

Climate Change and Energy Management: Reduce Combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions 50% by the end of Fiscal Year 2030 from a 2018 Baseline

Waste Management: Obtain Zero Waste Certification at Three Facilities by the End of Fiscal Year 2025

Water Use: Use a Context-Based Approach to Identify Operations in Stressed Water Catchments by End of Fiscal Year 2023

Supplier Management: To drive accountability on our supplier expectations, we set a goal to achieve 90% of strategic suppliers signing the Kimball International Business Code of Conduct by the end of Fiscal Year 2023

Safety Rate : Maintain our Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) well below industry average, targeting 1.5 or lower

Meet or Exceed Racial/Ethnic Representation : We seek to hire diverse talent enabling us to meet or exceed racial/ethnic representation in the communities in which we serve

Ethics and Compliance Training Completion Rate: In an effort to maintain our strong culture of ethics and integrity and increase visibility in measuring performance, we set a goal to achieve a completion rate of 95% in Ethics and Compliance training for enrolled employees year over year

The report is a disclosure of information relevant to Kimball International’s business that aligns with frameworks such as the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

About Kimball International

Kimball International is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company with deep expertise in the Workplace, Health, and Hospitality markets. We combine our bold entrepreneurial spirit, a history of craftsmanship, and today’s design driven thinking alongside a commitment to our culture of caring and lasting connections with our customers, shareholders, employees, and communities. For over 70 years, our brands have seized opportunities to customize solutions into personalized experiences, turning ordinary spaces into meaningful places. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style, and Poppin. Kimball International is based in Jasper, Indiana.

