Kimball International, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Kimball International, Inc.
·17 min read

— Workplace and Health Achieved Net Sales and Order Growth of 16% and 51% and Represented 86% of Total Net Sales —
— Poppin Business Model Returning to Near Pre-Pandemic Levels —
—Reiterates FY 2022 Guidance for 15%-20% Revenue Growth and Gross Margin Expansion in the Second Half of the Year —

JASPER, Ind., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) today announced results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Selected Financial Highlights:

First Quarter FY 2022

  • Net sales of $156.6 million

  • Gross margin was 31.3%

  • Net loss of $5.0 million; Adjusted net income was $0.8 million

  • Diluted EPS of $(0.14); Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.02

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 million

  • Backlog of $170.8 million

Management Commentary

CEO Kristie Juster commented, “First quarter demand trends were in line with our expectations, reflecting the recovery in our business that we signaled at the end of last fiscal year. Kimball International’s revenue performance, together with robust order rates underscores our differentiated market positioning and supports our guidance for strong double-digit revenue growth and improving gross margin in the second half of fiscal 2022.

“Sales in our Workplace and Health markets accounted for 86% of first quarter revenues and increased 16% in the aggregate, with growth across most verticals. We were particularly pleased with the contribution from our Poppin acquisition, where sales increased 22% sequentially from fourth quarter fiscal 2021 levels and are on track to exceed pre-pandemic levels by the end of this fiscal year. Importantly, approximately 60% of Poppin’s first quarter revenue was generated through the core B2B channel, which is an indication of strength in its historical business model.

“We continue to benefit from our broad portfolio of ancillary products, which accounted for 85% of revenues in Workplace and Health over the trailing 12 months, and our geographic positioning in secondary markets from which we derived 78% of our revenue over the same period. New product introductions also continued to drive revenue growth in our Workplace and Health markets and accounted for 25% of first quarter revenues, demonstrating how well Kimball International’s designs address changing dynamics within our key verticals. This strong showing from the major portion of our business was achieved within the constraints of the widely publicized supply chain disruptions that have delayed shipments across the U.S. Despite these challenges and inflationary pressures, we succeeded in expanding gross margin by 70 basis points on a sequential basis, reflecting benefits from the March 2021 price increase and higher production efficiencies.

“Robust order growth in the first quarter was broad-based, with strong year-on-year increases across all Workplace and Health verticals, and the highest order level in our Hospitality market in a year. These trends are consistent with our strategy of capturing growth in the Health market as it ramps post-COVID, pivoting to more customized projects in the Hospitality market, and gaining traction in Workplace by expanding our offerings with products and solutions that provide flexibility and adaptability. The Poppin order acceleration is aided by growth in core markets, success of Poppin Pro and strong demand for our new categories of Pods and Spaces.”

Overview

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Consolidated net sales increased 6% to $156.6 million, compared to the prior year first quarter. Organic net sales were $141.4 million. Double-digit sales growth in Workplace and Health was offset in part by the year-over-year decline in Hospitality sales. We also experienced some pull forward of orders ahead of our announced price increase. Gross margin of 31.3% declined 410 basis points from 35.4% in the year ago quarter. Positive margin impact from our price increases and manufacturing efficiencies were more than offset by raw material inflationary pressures, increased freight and higher labor costs. We anticipate gross margin improvement in the second half of the fiscal year as our pricing actions and cost savings initiatives begin to catch up with inflationary pressures. Selling and administrative expenses (S&A) of $50.2 million increased $8.5 million compared to the prior year primarily related to the Poppin acquisition and investments to accelerate future sales growth. Adjusted S&A was $48.6 million or 31.1% of net sales, compared to $40.8 million or 27.6% of net sales in last year’s first quarter. Net loss was $5.0 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, inclusive of a non-cash after-tax contingent earn-out charge of $3.4 million, intangible amortization expense and restructuring charges. In last year’s first quarter, the company reported earnings per diluted share of $0.14. For the current quarter, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share were $0.8 million, and $0.02 per diluted share, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $4.9 million compared to $15.8 million in the year ago quarter.

The Company ended the first quarter in a strong financial position, with $111.2 million in short-term liquidity available, which includes cash, and cash equivalents, plus the unused amount of our credit facility.

Net Sales by End Market

Three Months Ended

(Unaudited)

September 30,

(Amounts in Millions)

2021

2020

% Change

Workplace

$

110.6

$

95.3

16

%

Health

24.3

20.6

18

%

Hospitality

21.7

32.0

(32

%)

Total Net Sales

$

156.6

$

147.9

6

%

Summary and Outlook

First quarter results and order trends, together with market research data confirm that our Workplace and Health markets are firmly in a recovery phase. Kimball International continues to build momentum with its innovative products and an integrated go-to-market strategy that enables us to offer more design possibilities than ever before.

“We reaffirm our guidance for revenues to increase 15% to 20% for the full year, with the most significant growth occurring in the second half of the year. While demand for our products remains strong, continued supply chain and labor issues have constrained our near-term ability to produce and ship, which has extended our lead times. Similarly, we believe gross margin expansion will also take place in the second half of the fiscal year, benefiting from higher volumes, a second price increase and ongoing efficiency projects. At the same time, we are projecting higher S&A spending than in fiscal 2021 to drive future growth as we continue to invest in building our sales force, marketing and promotional campaigns, and the opening of new Poppin showrooms in Miami, Austin and Atlanta during fiscal 2022.

“The Company’s second quarter guidance, as detailed below, contemplates continued supply chain constraints, as well as the potential for temporary operational challenges related to complying with the vaccine mandate for government suppliers.

Second Quarter FY 2022 Guidance Ranges

Low

High

Revenue growth (year-over-year)

10%

15%

Gross margin

32%

33%

S&A

$51 million

$53 million

“Kimball International continues to be at the forefront of research into emerging workplace trends. In partnership with Ipsos, a global leader in market research, Kimball International gathered insights to learn about the future of workspaces. These findings have directly impacted the products and spaces highlighted in each showroom, and have guided the expansion of our product portfolio, including our new modular architectural workplace solution called EverySpace. It is an extensive platform of flexible work environments for open plan workstations, private offices and collaborative spaces. We were excited to launch, EverySpace along with 21 other new product introductions at our National Sales Meeting in September and Neocon in October.

“Over the past several months, we have been encouraged by the increased level of new project opportunities along with overall demand, and as we navigate this challenging environment, I want to recognize and thank our employees for their hard work and continued focus on serving our customers.” Ms. Juster concluded.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance that excludes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) in the United States in the statements of income, statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flows of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this release are (1) organic net sales, defined as net sales excluding acquisition-related net sales; (2) adjusted selling and administrative expense; (3) adjusted EBITDA; (4) adjusted operating income; (5) adjusted net income; and (6) adjusted diluted earnings per share. Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share each exclude restructuring expense, CEO transition costs, acquisition-related amortization and inventory valuation adjustments, contingent earn-out adjustments related to the acquisition, and statutory income tax impacts for after-tax measures, from the GAAP income measure. Adjusted selling and administrative expense excludes market value adjustments related to the SERP liability, CEO transition costs, and acquisition-related amortization from the GAAP income measure. Additionally, adjusted operating income excludes market value adjustments related to the SERP liability. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization expense, restructuring expense, CEO transition costs, acquisition-related inventory valuation adjustments, and contingent earn-out adjustments related to the acquisition. A reconciliation of the reported GAAP numbers to the non-GAAP financial measures is included in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table below. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and other metrics excluding restructuring expense, CEO transition expenses, market value adjustments related to the SERP liability, and acquisition-related adjustments are useful measurements to assist investors in comparing our performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis by removing from operating results the impact of items that do not reflect our core operating performance.

The orders received metric is a key performance indicator used to evaluate general sales trends and develop future operating plans. Orders received represent firm orders placed by our customers during the current quarter which are expected to be recognized as revenue during current or future quarters. The orders received metric is not intended to be presented as an alternative measure of revenue recognized in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about the Company, such as discussions of Company’s pricing trends, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements generally can be identified by the use of words or phrases, including, but not limited to, “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” “setting up,” “beginning to,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “resume” or similar statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual future results and performance to differ materially from expected results including, but not limited to, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the transaction between the Company and Poppin will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that integration of the operations of Poppin with the Company will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; the effect of the announcement of the Poppin transaction, including on customer relationships and operating results; the risk that any projections or guidance by the Company, including revenues, margins, earnings, or any other financial results are not realized; adverse changes in global economic conditions; successful execution of Phase 2 of the Company restructuring plan; the impact on the Company of changes in tariffs; increased global competition; significant reduction in customer order patterns; loss of key suppliers; loss of or significant volume reductions from key contract customers; financial stability of key customers and suppliers; relationships with strategic customers and product distributors; availability or cost of raw materials, components and freight; changes in the regulatory environment; global health concerns (including the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak); or similar unforeseen events. Additional cautionary statements regarding other risk factors that could have an effect on the future performance of the Company are contained in the Company’s Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call / Webcast

Date:

November 4, 2021

Time:

5:00 PM Eastern Time

Dial-In #:

1 800-773-2954 (International Calls - 1 847-413-3731)

Pass Code:

50245049

A webcast of the live conference call may be accessed by visiting Kimball International’s Investor Relations website at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.ir.kimballinternational.com within two hours of the conclusion of the live call.

About Kimball International, Inc.

Kimball International is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company with deep expertise in the Workplace, Health and Hospitality markets. We combine our bold entrepreneurial spirit, a history of craftsmanship and today’s design-driven thinking alongside a commitment to our culture of caring and lasting connections with our customers, shareholders, employees and communities.

For over 70 years, our brands have seized opportunities to customize solutions into personalized experiences, turning ordinary spaces into meaningful places. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style and Poppin.

Kimball International is based in Jasper, Indiana.

www.kimballinternational.com

Financial highlights for the first quarter ended September 30, 2021 are as follows:

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

(Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Net Sales

$

156,610

100.0

%

$

147,944

100.0

%

Cost of Sales

107,513

68.7

%

95,586

64.6

%

Gross Profit

49,097

31.3

%

52,358

35.4

%

Selling and Administrative Expenses

50,159

32.1

%

41,689

28.2

%

Contingent Earn-Out Loss

4,610

2.9

%

0

0.0

%

Restructuring Expense

1,455

0.9

%

4,240

2.9

%

Operating Income (Loss)

(7,127

)

(4.6

%)

6,429

4.3

%

Other Income (Expense), net

(434

)

(0.2

%)

817

0.6

%

Income (Loss) Before Taxes on Income

(7,561

)

(4.8

%)

7,246

4.9

%

Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

(2,512

)

(1.6

%)

1,860

1.3

%

Net Income (Loss)

$

(5,049

)

(3.2

%)

$

5,386

3.6

%

Earnings (Loss) Per Share of Common Stock:

Basic

$

(0.14

)

$

0.15

Diluted

$

(0.14

)

$

0.14

Average Number of Total Shares Outstanding:

Basic

36,821

36,974

Diluted

36,821

37,220


(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

(Amounts in Thousands)

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

27,864

$

24,336

Receivables, net

53,843

58,708

Inventories

59,234

54,291

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

23,906

22,012

Property and Equipment, net

88,507

90,623

Right of use operating lease assets

12,907

14,654

Goodwill

81,962

81,962

Other Intangible Assets, net

62,950

64,478

Deferred Tax Assets

15,440

16,368

Other Assets

16,514

17,163

Total Assets

$

443,127

$

444,595

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current maturities of long-term debt

33

30

Accounts payable

48,183

41,537

Customer deposits

27,169

24,438

Current portion of operating lease liability

6,327

6,590

Dividends payable

3,587

3,532

Short-term earn-out liability

10,680

0

Accrued expenses

34,754

39,115

Long-term debt, less current maturities

40,046

40,079

Long-term operating lease liability

11,305

12,536

Long-term earn-out liability

14,120

20,190

Other

16,404

16,878

Shareholders’ Equity

230,519

239,670

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

$

443,127

$

444,595


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended

(Unaudited)

September 30,

(Amounts in Thousands)

2021

2020

Net Cash Flow provided by Operating Activities

$

11,905

$

26,959

Net Cash Flow used for Investing Activities

(3,592

)

(12,248

)

Net Cash Flow used for Financing Activities

(5,085

)

(3,578

)

Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

3,228

11,133

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

25,727

92,444

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

28,955

$

103,577


Orders Received by End Market

Three Months Ended

(Unaudited)

September 30,

(Amounts in Millions)

2021

2020

% Change

Workplace *

$

124.7

$

79.5

57

%

Health

28.9

22.3

30

%

Hospitality

33.0

38.1

(13

%)

Total Orders

$

186.6

$

139.9

33

%

* Workplace end market includes education, government, commercial, and financial vertical markets and eBusiness

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

Organic Net Sales

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021

Net Sales, as reported

$

156,610

Less: Poppin acquisition net sales

15,224

Organic Net Sales

$

141,386


Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

Selling and Administrative Expense, as reported

$

50,159

$

41,689

Less: Pre-tax Expense Adjustment to SERP Liability

93

(758

)

Less: Pre-tax CEO Transition Costs

0

(141

)

Less: Pre-tax Acquisition-related Amortization

(1,609

)

0

Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense

$

48,643

$

40,790

Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense %

31.1

%

27.6

%

Adjusted Operating Income

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

Operating Income (Loss), as reported

$

(7,127

)

$

6,429

Add: Pre-tax Restructuring Expense

1,455

4,240

Add: Pre-tax Expense Adjustment to SERP Liability

(93

)

758

Add: Pre-tax CEO Transition Costs

0

141

Add: Pre-tax Acquisition-related Amortization

1,609

0

Add: Pre-tax Acquisition-related Inventory Valuation Adjustment

143

0

Add: Contingent Earn-Out Loss

4,610

0

Adjusted Operating Income

$

597

$

11,568

Adjusted Operating Income %

0.4

%

7.8

%

Adjusted Net Income

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

Net Income (Loss), as reported

$

(5,049

)

$

5,386

Pre-tax Restructuring Expense

1,455

4,240

Tax on Restructuring Expense

(375

)

(1,092

)

Add: After-tax Restructuring Expense

1,080

3,148

Pre-tax CEO Transition Costs

0

141

Tax on CEO Transition Costs

0

(36

)

Add: After-tax CEO Transition Costs

0

105

Pre-tax Acquisition-related Amortization

1,609

0

Tax on Acquisition-related Amortization

(414

)

0

Add: After-tax Acquisition-related Amortization

1,195

0

Pre-tax Acquisition-related Inventory Valuation Adjustment

143

0

Tax on Acquisition-related Inventory Valuation Adjustment

(37

)

0

Add: After-tax Acquisition-related Inventory Adjustment

106

0

Pre-tax Contingent Earn-Out Loss

4,610

0

Tax on Contingent Earn-Out Loss

(1,187

)

0

Add: After-tax Contingent Earn-Out Loss

3,423

0

Adjusted Net Income

$

755

$

8,639

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, as reported

$

(0.14

)

$

0.14

Add: After-tax Restructuring Expense

0.03

0.09

Add: After-tax Acquisition-related Amortization

0.03

0.00

Add: After-tax Acquisition-related Inventory Valuation Adjustment

0.01

0.00

Add: After-tax Contingent Earn-Out Loss

0.09

0.00

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.02

$

0.23

Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

Net Income (Loss)

$

(5,049

)

$

5,386

Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

(2,512

)

1,860

Income (Loss) Before Taxes on Income

(7,561

)

7,246

Interest Expense

257

28

Interest Income

(9

)

(102

)

Depreciation

3,562

3,592

Amortization

2,439

653

Pre-tax Restructuring Expense

1,455

4,240

Pre-tax CEO Transition Costs

0

141

Pre-tax Acquisition-related Inventory Valuation Adjustment

143

0

Pre-tax Contingent Earn-Out Loss

4,610

0

Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,896

$

15,798

Adjusted EBITDA %

3.1

%

10.7

%


Supplementary Information

Components of Other Income (Expense), net

Three Months Ended

(Unaudited)

September 30,

(Amounts in Thousands)

2021

2020

Interest Income

$

9

$

102

Interest Expense

(257

)

(28

)

Gain (Loss) on Supplemental Employee Retirement Plan Investments

(93

)

758

Other Non-Operating Expense

(93

)

(15

)

Other Income (Expense), net

$

(434

)

$

817



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Did Sabres get fleeced in Jack Eichel trade?

    The Buffalo Sabres got Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and a pair of draft picks in return for former captain Jack Eichel. Was that enough of a haul?

  • Young Raptors impressing with poise and maturity of a veteran team

    The Raptors are one of the youngest team in the league, but it sure doesn't seem like it.

  • Blue Jays enter offseason with clear needs and high expectations

    The Blue Jays have key areas to address if they want to close the gap and make their way into the postseason.

  • Golden Knights letting Jack Eichel get surgery Sabres wouldn't allow

    Jack Eichel finally has the green light to get his preferred surgery.

  • Golden Knights acquire superstar Jack Eichel from Sabres

    Jack Eichel is on his way to the bright lights of Las Vegas.

  • Maple Leafs reportedly looking to trade a defenceman

    The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly discussing moving a defenceman, with Travis Dermott and Justin Holl being the most logical candidates.

  • NHL Yahoo Cup: DFS strategy, lineups for Round 5

    Round 5 of the NHL Yahoo Cup kicks off on Thursday, and here are some lineups and players that are recommended plays.

  • Khem Birch shades and praises Gary Trent Jr.'s defence

    Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch discusses not caring about offensive numbers and how his new contract has helped him focus on what matters most to him. He also mentions the noticeable difference in Gary Trent Jr's defence compared to last season.

  • Zion Williamson's injury timeline is as murky as his NBA future

    Zion Williamson is trying to defy history, but precedent is challenging the start to his NBA career.

  • Bold fantasy predictions: Surprise performances on tap in Week 9

    Who will shine in Week 9? Our analysts deliver their boldest fantasy predictions, including the Giants-Raiders matchup providing some surprise performances.

  • Fantasy Football: Derrick Gore leads Week 9 sleeper picks

    Liz Loza returns with her sleepers list for Week 9, including deep dives and DFS value plays.

  • Brad Aldrich's name crossed off Stanley Cup by Hockey Hall of Fame

    At the Chicago Blackhawks' request, Bradley Aldrich's name was removed from the Stanley Cup on Sunday with a series of xs.

  • Aaron Rodgers just handed Jordan Love an opportunity to replace him in 2022

    Rodgers knew he was unvaccinated by the NFL’s standards. He knew he would be in a 10-day window if he tested positive and miss at least one game. And he rolled the dice.

  • What to watch: NFL Week 9 preview, schedule, live streams

    After a blockbuster deal at the NFL trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams will unveil their new-look defence in one of the many marquee matchups in Week 9.

  • Ottawa Redblacks sign veteran Lewis Ward to contract extension through 2022 season

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed veteran Canadian kicker Lewis Ward to a contract extension Thursday that will keep him with the CFL club through the 2022 season. "Lewis Ward exemplifies what it means to be a Redblack,," interim GM Jeremy Snyder said in a statement. "He works tirelessly at his craft and performs when called upon. "We are excited to have Lewis in the fold for the 2022 season." The five-foot-seven, 176-pound native of Kingston, Ont., has made 27-of-30 field goal attempts this

  • 49ers-Cardinals rematch could have new look at quarterback

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — There will be a decidedly different look to the game when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals meet for the second time in less than a month. Jimmy Garoppolo will be back at quarterback for the Niners on Sunday after missing the game in Arizona four weeks ago for the 49ers (3-4) with a calf injury. Kyler Murray's status for Arizona (7-1) could be in doubt up until game time because of an ankle injury. “There’s advantages and disadvantages,” Garoppolo said of g

  • Report: Suns owner Sarver has history of racism, misogyny

    PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents during his 17-year tenure as the team's owner, according to a story published Thursday by ESPN. ESPN says it talked to dozens of current and former team employees for the story, including some who detailed inappropriate behavior by Sarver. Most of the allegations are from anonymous sources but a few are on the record. When contacted for comment Thursday by The Associated Press, Sarver refe

  • A decade in the making: Jordan Love's time has come

    Is Jordan Love ready for the first start of his career? Those around him say absolutely.

  • Saints seek 4th straight win vs Falcons, but with new QB

    ATLANTA (3-4) at NEW ORLEANS (5-2) Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT, Fox OPENING LINE: Saints by 6, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Falcons 3-4; Saints 4-3. SERIES RECORD: Falcons lead 53-51. LAST MEETING: Saints beat Falcons 21-16 on Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. LAST WEEK: Falcons lost to Panthers 19-13; Saints beat Buccaneers 36-27. FALCONS OFFENSE: OVERALL (23), RUSH (27), PASS (14), SCORING (21). FALCONS DEFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (26), PASS (12), SCORING (26). SAINTS OFFENSE: OVERAL

  • Seahawks learn what life is like without Russell Wilson

    SEATTLE (AP) — The question always lingered in the backs of minds, even as his durability withstood countless hits and his competitiveness refused to let him be a spectator. What would it be like for the Seattle Seahawks to be without Russell Wilson? For the past three weeks, the Seahawks have lived that reality while Wilson has been sidelined with a finger injury on his throwing hand that required surgery. Seattle went 1-2 during those three games and sits at 3-5 at its bye week. It has been a