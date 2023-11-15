Kim Zolciak selling designer items on Instagram amid massive debt

She needs money bags instead of designer bags these days.

Kim Zolciak is selling several designer items on Instagram amid massive financial troubles and her rocky relationship with husband Kroy Biermann.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 45, said she had several items for sale: Balmain heels for $600, Gucci boots for $1,250, a large Chanel bag for $7,500 and three Louis Vuitton bags for at least $3,500 each, among other goods.

Zolciak and Biermann reportedly owe around $1.1 million in federal taxes to the IRS, and they’ve been sued by multiple credit card companies for hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid bills.

In late August court filings, Biermann claimed he already sold some of his own high-end clothes and personal items, according to TMZ. In July, Zolciak sold some of her daughter Brielle’s designer clothes as well. Brielle reportedly has her own $12,000 credit card debt.

Biermann, a 38-year-old ex-NFL player, has asked a court to let him sell the family’s home in the Atlanta suburbs. He said the family has few other valuable assets, and a sale represents their best chance of paying off the massive debts.

Zolciak and Biermann are also in the midst of a tangled separation. They initially filed for divorce in May, then backtracked in July. However, Biermann filed again in August.

Despite that, Zolciak and Biermann enjoyed a romantic night out together on their 12th wedding anniversary last weekend. Zolciak also changed her Instagram username, which had been switched to @kimzolciak but is now once again @kimzbiermann.

