Kim Zolciak Is 'So Happy' for Daughter Brielle Following Engagement: 'It's the Best Feeling Ever'

Brielle Biermann announced her engagement to baseball player Billy Seidl on Monday

Prince Williams/Wireimage Brielle Biermann (left) and Kim Zolciak

Kim Zolciak Biermann is celebrating her daughter Brielle’s engagement to minor league baseball player Billy Seidl.

“I’m so happy for @briellebiermann @bseidl21 nothing makes me happier than seeing my kids happy! 💍It’s the best feeling EVER!!,” Kim shared on Instagram Tuesday alongside a series of photos.

She added, “Love you both to the moon and back and look forward to alllll the years to come 🙏🏻❤️😍.”

The post included a photo of the moment Seidl, 24, got down on one knee and a shot from Brielle’s point of view as she informed her mother about the engagement on the phone. Kim appeared to gasp in happy surprise in the final picture as Brielle held the phone up.

Another shot showed her daughter flashing the ring, which she took while they were FaceTiming after the engagement. In the photo, an excited Brielle could be seen covering her smile with her left hand that featured the ring, as Kim smiled happily while wearing black glasses and a black shirt on the bottom corner.

Kim’s celebrity friends congratulated the proud mom in her post, including Tamar Braxton, who responded with several hearts. Celebrity psychic Theresa Caputo also wrote, “So happy for them 💍👰🏻🤍”

The Don't Be Tardy star shared her engagement news on Monday with a series of photos of Seidl popping the question in a scenic garden area, which she captioned with, "Forever with you 🤍🥹🫀🫶🏻.”

Brielle Biermann/Instagram; Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

The couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April 2023 when Seidl posted an image of Biermann sitting on his lap. "Whole lotta Rizz," he captioned the image.

Kim commented on a picture that Siedl posted to Instagram of the pair on a beach in October 2023 with heart-eyed emojis. "Lovers beach📍," his fiancée commented on the post, which was captioned "bill n’ breeze."

Seidl also posted a picture of the couple to Instagram in January 2014.

Biermann rarely posts about her relationship on Instagram, but she shared pictures of a wedding she went to with Seidl in Florida in February 2024. "I love weddings 🤍🏹🫶🏻," she captioned a carousel of images. She and Siedl posed next to the bride and groom in the last image in the gallery.

She captioned another gallery of images from that event on Instagram, "something old, something new🩵" prompting some people in the comments to ask her if she was getting married. Biermann was wearing a blue top and sweats in the first picture, evoking the phrase "something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue."



