Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shows Off Private Basketball Court at Home 3 Months After Near-Foreclosure

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is showing off more of her Alpharetta, Ga. mansion almost three months after its near-foreclosure in February.



The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, took to her Instagram Stories to highlight her home’s massive private basketball court while her 10-year-old son, Kash Kade, practiced.



"I'm not really sure of anybody that plays in Crocs, but Kash does," the reality star narrated a clip of her son shooting a basket. She continues to pan over the entire court and later shows off another glimpse of her home's outdoor area as Kash jumps on a pogo stick in front of the garage.



The Bravo star currently lives in the sprawling seven-bedroom home with her husband, former NFL player Kroy Biermann, 37, and their three children: Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 11, twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9, and Kash. Kim also has two older daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, who Kroy legally adopted.



The Georgia abode that Kim and Kroy purchased in 2012, a year after they got married, was in foreclosure in February according to a notice shared by Fulton County. The notice also stated that Truist Bank would put the property up for public auction after the couple defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out in Oct. 2012.



Shortly after news of the foreclosure, a source close to Kim revealed to PEOPLE that the star was unconcerned with the whole ordeal, calling it a "misunderstanding."



"She is telling everyone this is a misunderstanding and is being sorted out," the source said, adding, "She's not moving."



Rumors of her home’s foreclosure surfaced even earlier in November, which Kim denied in a video shared to her Instagram Story at the time.

"Ok you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000," she started in the clip, panning around the interior of her home. "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real."



Later in February, a source close to the star said that the issue was resolved and "the couple has taken the action to clear this up."



Kim confirmed that she was not leaving her family home any time soon by giving her 3.4 million Instagram followers a tour inside the luxury space on her Story in March.



The video tour showed off the home's game room — equipped with a neon pink, green, and yellow splatter-patterned carpet and hand-painted murals featuring famous video game characters like Mario, Donkey Kong, and her "favorite," Ms. Pacman.



In addition to the game room, Kim also gave a look inside her husband's "man cave" and her family's spacious movie room.

