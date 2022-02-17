Kim Zolciak-Biermann Defends Daughters Over 'Nasty' Comments and Plastic Surgery Claims

kim-zolciak-daughters-2.jpg

Brielle Biermann/Instagram

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is hitting back at body shamers and their attacks on her family.

The former Real Housewife of Atlanta cast member is setting the record straight over speculation her two daughters — Brielle Biermann, 24, and Arianna Biermann, 20 — have had plastic surgery.

"Wow I can't even post a picture of my beautiful baby girls @briellebiermann @arianabiermann without the nasty comments and assumptions!!" Kim, 43, referred to the snap she shared of the sisters at the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday.

"Let's be clear here … my daughters read your stupid ass comments and quite frankly I am appalled at the fact that some of you are flat out computer bullies that are bored to tears and have nothing better to do then to take time out of YOUR day to write something negative!"

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Brielle Wears Gucci G-String Kim Bought for Them to Share

The Don't Be Tardy star said her girls "have NEVER EVER had work done other than their lips! PERIOD!!!!!!"

"Ariana has worked her ass off to get healthy and fit," she added. "Brielle is only a few months out of major jaw surgery (jaw broken in 5 places) and couldn't chew food for months ….. so clearly Brielle lost weight during the process!!!! Nobody had liposuction that's obsurd [sic]!!"

The TV personality continued, "I know it's hard to believe they are that beautiful without any work done but can you believe they are even more beautiful on the inside!! TRUST THAT!"

Kim also warned the commenters, "what you give out in this world you get back double!"

Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann

Prince Williams/Wireimage Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana Slams 'Ridiculous' Comments About Her 50-Lb. Weight Loss

Last September, Kim's eldest daughter, Brielle, underwent double jaw surgery to correct her temporomandibular joint (TMJ) and an overbite.

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She posted photos and clips on Instagram sharing that the procedure "was NOT for aesthetics but for quality of life."

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Slams Cyberbullies on Instagram: 'Your Words Hurt People'

"I sucked my thumb til i was 9 ishhh which made the roof of my mouth suuuuuper narrow and my excessive overbite cause my teeth to have no contact whatsoever," Brielle explained. "I had to use my tongue to help me chew and almost choked every time I ate."

Kim supported her daughter throughout the ordeal, calling her the "toughest cookie I know!"

"So proud of you!!! It's only up from here!!!!" she added.