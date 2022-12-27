Kim tearfully discusses how "f***ing hard" it is to co-parent with Kanye

Angie Martinez - YouTube

Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West's controversial and offensive comments have been widely covered, as have his struggles with poor mental health and seeking treatment, all of which ex-wife Kim Kardashian has said took a toll (and still does) on their relationship on a new podcast, The Angie Martinez IRL Podcast.

Kim and Kanye share four children together, North who is 9, Saint who is 7, Chicago who is 4 and Psalm who is 3, and Kim has now emotionally shared how hard she works to keep them sheltered from the outside world and controversies concerning their father.

Speaking about Kanye's recent antisemitic remarks, which saw many of his brand deals severed, Kim tearfully reflected on her own upbringing and her hopes for her children, "Co-parenting is hard, it's really f*cking hard. I had the best dad and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that's all I want for my kids."

She continued on to say, "As long as they can have that, that's what I would want for them, you know. So, if they don't know things that are being said or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? You know, that's like real heavy, heavy grown up sh*t that they are not ready to deal with.

"And when they are, we will have those conversations and I'll be so prepared, but until then I will do anything to keep their life as normal as possible."

Despite their high-profile divorce and Kanye's public comments directed towards her and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kim said she still refuses to badmouth her children's father, no matter how challenging that can feel at times.

"I definitely protected him and I still will," she told host Angie Martinez. "In my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world and I've managed to – I'm holding on by a thread and I know I'm so close to that not happening, but while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth as long as I can."

She also shared how no matter what's going on behind the scenes, if her children want to listen to their father's music in the car, she'll "have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along like nothing's wrong... As soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry."

We're really here for Kim's honesty – and can't imagine how challenging it must be to weave around the many controversies Kanye brings to the table, with four kids in the mix too.

