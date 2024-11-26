Kim on target as Bayern pile on Champions League misery for misfiring PSG

Paris Saint-Germain’s dreams of Champions League glory suffered a double blow on Tuesday night when they went down 1-0 at Bayern Munich and also lost star striker Ousmane Dembélé for their next game in the group stages after he was sent off.

Min-Jae Kim nodded in Bayern's goal just before half-time at the Allianz Arena following a blunder from PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.

The 25-year-old Russian, preferred to the Italy international Gigi Donnarumma, failed to catch Joshua Kimmich's corner kick and dropped the ball just in front of Kim who gleefully accepted the present.

Dembelé, who picked up a yellow card in the first period, was given his marching orders 12 minutes into the second-half after mistiming a challenge on the Bayern defender Alphonso Davies.

Despite the advantage, Bayern failed to double their lead. But the slender victory took them to 11th in the 36-team league and into the 16 places for a two-leg play-off for the last-16 knockout stages.

PSG's third defeat in five games leaves them with four points and in 26th position. Enrique's men next play in the competition at RB Salzburg on 10 December.

Blow

Champions League debutants Brest lost their first game of the campaign at Barcelona but still remain well placed to finish among the eight teams who qualify automatically for the knockout stages.

Barcelona took the lead through a Robert Lewandowski penalty in the 10th minute. It was the veteran Pole's 100th goal in the Champions League.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

PSG coach Enrique gives squad seal of approval ahead of Montpellier clash

PSG boss Enrique hails 'legend' Mbappé ahead of striker's final home game

PSG boss Enrique embraces underdogs tag in crunch Champions League tie at Bayern