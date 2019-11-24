Report: 21-year-old Korean league pitcher dies after falling off roof of building

Kim Sung-hoon reportedly died after a two-story fall in the city of Gwangju. (Getty Images)

Tragedy has reportedly hit South Korea’s KBO League, as Hanwha Eagles pitcher Kim Sung-hoon died early Saturday morning after falling off the roof of a building in the city of Gwangju, according to the Yonhap News Agency. He was 21 years old.

The deadly fall was reportedly from the roof of a nine-story building onto a seventh-story balcony. Kim was immediately sent to the hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to police.

Police say no foul play is suspected after analyzing surveillance footage, saying the pitcher apparently lost his footing.

One of the youngest players on the Eagles’ roster at 21, Kim posted a 4.14 career ERA in 50 innings across two seasons, working as a starter and reliever.

Kim’s father Kim Min-ho is a coach on Gwangju’s Kia Tigers, according to Dan Kurtz of MyKBO. The pitcher’s younger brother is a professional gamer named Kim Sung-won, who goes by the handle “Assassin.”

