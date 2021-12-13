Kim subtly reacts to Miley dissing her relationship with Pete

Photo credit: Getty Images

As we all know, Kim Kardashian is the ~queen~ of clapbacks. It makes sense then, that after Miley Cyrus dissed her relationship with Pete Davidson, that fans were expecting to see an epic Kardashian clapback in response. But, it seems the SKIMS founder might have turned a new leaf and waved goodbye to her shady comebacks once and for all.

ICYMI, during an appearance on The Tonight Show, Miley serenaded Pete with the lyrics: "I said, it should have been me — ohhhhh, it should been me. Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me?" It's safe to say, the song was a not so subtle dig at Kim and Pete's new romance.

Ahead of the performance, Miley had taken to socials to share the news that she and Pete will be cohosting a TV special over New Year. "BIG DEBUT ENERGY 🍾 Pete and I are official!" she wrote, "CO-HOSTS that is! Watch @fallontonight 🗽Our first show together as a pair! We’ll be talking about #MileysNewYearsEveParty hosted by US in Miami!"

The post quickly racked up plenty of likes (over 3.1 million to be exact), but one follower fans weren't expecting to see on the 'liked' list was Kim Kardashian herself. Yep, as it turns out, the 41-year-old was very much in on the joke and let fans know by liking Miley's post.

But, some fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the idea of Miley and Pete as a couple – rather than Pete and Kim. "This would make a lot more sense," said one Instagram user, with another adding "Girl do you know what this caption is gonna do to the internet amidst the Kim K rumours." Someone else commented "Can we make this couple happen though?"

Bit awks, eh?

