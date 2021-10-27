Kim says the Kardashians' new Hulu show will reveal a "different side" to the family

Photo credit: Kourtney Kardashian, @kourtneykardash - Instagram

Keeping Up With The Kardashians might be (very sadly) over, but it's not all bad news, as the Kardashian-Jenner family are officially returning to our screens with their very own Hulu show.

The show was originally announced back in December 2020, with more details slowly coming to light since. So, here's everything we know about the project so far...

What have the Kardashians said about their new Hulu show?

While lots has been kept under wraps, the Kardashian-Jenners have revealed some hints as to what we can expect from the new show.

Speaking about the series in an interview with WSJ. Magazine on 25 October, Kim said the new project will show a "different side" of the famous family.

She explained, "I think it will be a different side. But I wouldn't say that our silly sides are not going to come out."

It's also been reported that the family will keep the editing rights for the show, and that we'll see more of Kim's professional life and law studies than we have in KUWTK.

Prior to the latest details shared by Kim, momager Kris Jenner teased more about the show back in May. Speaking at the Disney Upfronts showcase, Kris said of the new series, "This is the next chapter."

She continued, "In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family. Fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show, just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can't say much about what's coming, but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous and everyone's going to watch."

Which family members will appear in the new show?

Given the fact that sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, along with mum Kris Jenner, all featured in the promo shots announcing the new series, it's safe to assume they'll be making an appearance.

Other than that, Kim took to Twitter to reveal that Kourtney's ex Scott Disick will be returning, writing, "But @ScottDisick is coming with us to Hulu sooooooo I get it BUT he will be back!!!!"

But @ScottDisick is coming with us to Hulu sooooooo I get it BUT he will be back!!!! https://t.co/wRcHnNUbvn — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Kim's also addressed whether Kourtney's new fiancé Travis Barker will appear on the show, telling Ellen DeGeneres in September, "I honestly haven't talked to them about it, but I'm assuming because he's such a big part of Kourtney's life that hopefully they will be on."

As for who is unlikely to appear, brother Rob Kardashian is reportedly not planning to take part.

"Rob is not planning to have any participation in the new Hulu show, but he feels he's in a great headspace right now," an insider told E! News. However, they did add that there's the possibility he would "consider being on in the future," so let's cross our fingers for that.



What is the Kardashians' new Hulu series called?

In line with the secrecy around the Kardashian-Jenner's new show, the family are still yet to announce what the series will actually be called. Sadly, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is no more - but we're expecting a title that's just as iconic.

When did the Kardashians announce their new show?

The KarJenners first announced their new partnership with Hulu back in December 2020, so it's been in the works for a while.

Kris Jenner broke the news on Instagram at the time, sharing a picture alongside Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie with the caption: "Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu #Hulu2021".



Have the Kardashians started filming their Hulu show?

The family are keeping pretty quiet, but Kim did hint towards filming starting on the new show with an Instagram Story back in September. Sharing a picture of a microphone pack, Kim added the text, "Day 1", pointing towards her first day on set for the new project.

When will the Kardashians' Hulu series air?

Sadly, there's no official word yet on a release date. It was originally thought that the show would air in late 2021, however an early 2022 launch is now looking more likely.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the end of October, Khloe Kardashian revealed the series would premiere "soon," adding: "I think in a few months, either end of January, early February.

"That's the beauty of Hulu, we're streaming, and we get to have a much quicker turn around than previously. We're really excited."

