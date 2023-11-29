Kim Richards Says She Hasn't Spoken to Sister Kyle in Months amid Separation: 'I Was Worried' (Exclusive)

As Kathy Hilton reunited with her sisters Kim and Kyle Richards in her home for a DIRECTV party on Tuesday, 'RHOBH' OG Kyle told PEOPLE: "When I'm struggling, I keep to myself a lot. ... I get quiet"

Given the focus on family during the holiday season, Kathy Hilton and her sisters Kim Richards and Kyle Richards are coming together — and clearing the air.



On Tuesday, former Friend of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kathy, 64, hosted a holiday party in partnership with DIRECTV at her Beverly Hills home. While her daughter Paris wasn't in attendance after recently welcoming her second child via surrogate, Bravo stars were in abundance, with sisters, Kyle, 54, and Kim, 59, as the biggest VIPs. The three sat down together for the first time in what seemed to be a while and opened up to PEOPLE about their ups and downs.



The months leading up to Kyle's July separation from Mauricio Umansky, her 53-year-old husband of 27 years, has been playing out on RHOBH in recent weeks, and the actress admitted she “was not looking forward to shooting this season.”

She explained, “It’s funny because it’s a storyline, but that storyline is my life. I don’t have a great poker face, so it was a challenge for me and I didn’t expect some of the women to come at me regarding my marriage.”



Kyle, who also lost her best friend Lorene Shea to mental illness earlier this year, added of her castmates, “I felt like they could have been more supportive. It's been difficult.”



Kim, who's also an alum of the show, told PEOPLE she tried to be there to comfort her sister — but wasn’t given the chance.



“I don’t know anything about what’s going on with her. I didn’t talk to Kyle,” she shared bluntly. “She didn’t call me at all really, but I called her every day or at least once a week and just said ‘I love you. I’m here for you.’ I was hurt because I’ve always been her go-to. When her friend Lorene died, I was the one she came to.”



To that, Kathy said of Kyle, “She’s been through a lot this year.”



Kyle acknowledged she has a habit of using isolation to cope: “When I’m struggling, I keep to myself a lot. That’s how I kind of operate. I get quiet.”

Kim interjected, “You didn’t used to be like that.”

“Well, I am now,” responded Kyle.

Kathy noted that supporting Kyle through her separation hasn’t been easy for her either. “Nobody knew if they were going to work it out. On the one hand you don’t really want to say anything because there are four children,” she says. “What I wanted to do was send her a lot of fun things to make her laugh, but also spiritual quotes. She really appreciated that.”



As fans know, the three sisters have had no shortage of disagreements in the spotlight, including a rift last season when Kyle and Kathy were at odds over comments Lisa Rinna made about Kathy. That disagreement has since been resolved, Kathy confirmed.



“A lot of things get exaggerated. I’ll read, ‘Kyle and Kathy are still not talking’ and it’s like, 'What? That was months ago and it was for a short time,'" she says. “All my sisters and I are ride-or-die. That’s the way we were raised.”



Added Kyle, “It’s nice because the holidays are when you really want to be with your family and if you’re having issues you miss them the most during the holidays, so it’s nice to all be together.”



For Kim, who acknowledged she’s also been distant and “working on myself” out of the public eye, this holiday season offers a chance to finally see her sister and try get back on the same page.



“I think tonight is a kick-off to the holidays because I haven’t seen Kyle and I miss her,” she says. “I was worried about her, and I was hurt — just all kinds of little things that I felt because I didn’t hear from her. I just wanted to hear her voice to let me know she was OK.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo and can be streamed in full on Peacock.

