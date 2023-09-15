Kim and Putin have not signed any agreements during visit, Kremlin says

Kim Jong Un visits a Russian fighter jet factory in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur - MIKHAIL DEGTYAREV/REUTERS

No agreements have been signed during Kim Jong Un’s ongoing visit to Russia, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, told reporters there were also “no plans to sign any”.

The North Korean leader arrived in Russia by private train on Tuesday for talks with Vladimir Putin, amid warnings from Washington they should not trade weapons.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the two leaders exchanged gifts of rifles – a choice seen as symbolic given Western concern. They discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine and deepening cooperation.

Mr Kim also visited a Russian fighter jet factory that is under Western sanctions. At the Yuri Gagarin Aviation Plant in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Mr Kim inspected the assembly workshops where the Sukhoi Su-35 multirole fighter and Su-57 fighter are made, escorted by Denis Manturov, the Russian deputy prime minister, the government said.

He was shown on Russian state television examining the cockpit of a fighter jet as Russian officials explained its capabilities via a translator. He then inspected workshops where the fuselage compartments and wing assemblies of Russia’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 are made before watching a demonstration flight of the Su-35.

Putin talked up the prospect of greater cooperation with North Korea and said there were “possibilities” for military ties despite international sanctions on Pyongyang.

The Kremlin said Putin had accepted an invitation from Mr Kim to visit North Korea, without giving a date for the trip.

South Korea and the United States said on Friday that military cooperation between North Korea and Russia was a violation of UN sanctions against Pyongyang, and that the allies would ensure there is a price to pay.

Putin told reporters that Russia was “not going to violate anything”, but would keep developing relations with North Korea.