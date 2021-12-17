'I'm so sorry': Kim Potter, ex-Minnesota police officer, describes 'chaotic' moment she shot Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter choked up on the witness stand and buried her face in her hands Friday as she recounted the moment she fatally shot Daunte Wright while yelling "Taser" in a traffic-stop-turned-arrest earlier this year.

"We were struggling. We were trying to keep him from driving away. It just went chaotic," Potter, dressed in a patterned shirt and yellow sweater, testified through tears as her husband, brother and mother sat in the courtroom. "And then, I remember yelling 'Taser, Taser, Taser' and nothing happened. And then (Wright) told me I shot him."

Potter said she remembers seeing Wright struggling with another officer over the car's gear-shift moments before she shot Wright. The officer had "a look of fear on his face" like "nothing I’ve seen before," Potter said.

Potter told jurors she remembers little about what happened after the April shooting in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. "They had an ambulance for me and I don’t know why. And then I was at the station. I don’t remember a lot of things afterward," she said.

On cross examination, Potter cried and buried her face in her hands again. "I'm sorry so sorry," Potter said, her voice cracking. She added: "I didn’t want to hurt anybody."

In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter becomes emotional as she testifies in court, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.

Potter, 49, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in Wright's death. The 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department quit two days after the shooting, along with the police chief. She was arrested the next day.

Prosecutors say Potter was "reckless" and consciously took the risk of causing harm to Wright and others, despite years of training on Tasers and firearms. Prosecutors also say Potter abused her position of authority and caused a "greater than normal danger" to the safety of Wright's passenger, other officers and civilians on the street – aggravating factors prosecutors say warrant a tougher sentence.

Story continues

'I MISS HIM': Daunte Wright's father tells jury about his son in Kim Potter trial

Defense attorneys say Potter made an "innocent mistake." They also say Potter would have been justified in using a firearm because she was attempting to prevent Wright from injuring another officer as Wright fled the arrest, which is a felony. After Wright was shot, he crashed his car into an oncoming vehicle down the street, injuring his girlfriend in the passenger seat and two people in the other car.

Prompted by her defense attorneys, Potter told jurors about her time and training as an officer. She testified she worked as a field training officer for more than a decade and participated in a number of police programs, including a domestic abuse team, a crisis negotiation team and an honor guard group that memorializes fallen officers.

Prior to the day she shot Wright, Potter said she never deployed her Taser or firearm while on duty but that she drew her Taser "maybe a few times" for "de-escalation" purposes.

Asked by prosecutor Erin Eldridge, Potter agreed she received training and recertification on Tasers each year. Asked if she was informed about the dangers of weapons confusion, Potter agreed but added: "It wasn’t something that they expounded on."

Potter said she was overseeing a trainee officer that day when he decided to pull Wright's vehicle over. She testified that, if not for the trainee officer, she "most likely" would not have pulled the car over.

When the officers discovered Wright had a warrant for arrest on a weapons violation and an order for protection against him, Potter said she became concerned there could be a weapon in the vehicle. Potter testified she was compelled by law to arrest Wright and to find out if the woman in the passenger seat was the one with the order of protection.

Asked by Eldridge if Wright ever kicked, shot or verbally threatened any of three officers during the struggle, Potter said no.

Kim Potter resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota.

Multiple police bodycam videos capturing the seconds after the shooting reveal Potter shouted several expletives and said she "grabbed the wrong" gun. "I shot him," she said. She added: "I’m going to go to prison" and "I killed a boy."

Asked about the comments on the witness stand, Potter testified she does not recall making the statements.

Potter told jurors she quit after the shooting because she "didn’t want anything bad to happen to the city." She said she and her husband moved out of state and that she has been been in therapy since the shooting.

Before Potter took the stand Friday, jurors heard from a psychologist for the defense, who said longtime surgeons, pilots and other professionals can still make "action errors" in high-stress situations.

"In plain language, you intend to do one thing, think you're doing that thing, but do something else and only realize later that the action you intended was not the one you took," Laurence Miller said as he looked toward jurors. Miller said weapons confusion – particularly confusing a firearm for a Taser – is a form of action error.

In this screen grab from video, Dr. Laurence Miller, a psychologist, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.

Several other defense witnesses testified Thursday. Expert witness Stephen Ijames, a former Missouri police officer, said Potter's use of a Taser would have been consistent with police training and that the use of deadly force would have been justified if Potter believed another officer was inside the vehicle and at risk of being dragged.

Asked if the officer in question, based on his review of the evidence, was outside the vehicle at the time Potter fired her weapon, Ijames said the officer was "probably more out than in."

Timothy Gannon, the former police chief, testified he was once dragged by a vehicle and felt "sheer terror." He said he resigned the same day as Potter because he would not immediately fire her, as he saw no violations of "policy, procedure or law" when he watched Potter's body camera video.

Jurors also heard from several character witnesses who testified Potter had a reputation for being law-abiding and peaceful in the community and among law enforcement.

'I TRIED TO SCREAM HIS NAME': Girlfriend recalls moment Kim Potter shot Daunte Wright

Testimony for the defense came after the state rested its case Thursday morning. Over the course of six days, jurors saw dozens of bodycam and dashcam videos and heard from eye witnesses, local and state law enforcement officers, medical examiners, and an expert on the use of force. Wright's mother, father and girlfriend all testified.

Jurors took notes as witnesses held up Tasers in the courtroom and, prompted by prosecutors, demonstrated the differences between a Taser and a firearm. The panel also sat through hours of testimony on Brooklyn Center Police Department policy and Taser training and use guidelines.

The manslaughter charges do not require prosecutors to prove that Potter intended to kill Wright. The first-degree charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine, and the second-degree charge has a maximum sentence of 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine. The judge will rule on the aggravating factors.

Wright's death happened in the midst of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, later convicted of murdering George Floyd. The shooting amplified local tensions and fueled a nationwide movement against police brutality and the treatment of Black people in the U.S. Potter is white, while Wright was Black.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and members of the families of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake Jr. have stood alongside Wright's family outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the trial.

WHO'S ON THE JURY? 14 people hearing evidence in trial of former officer charged in Daunte Wright's death

Twelve jurors and two alternates are hearing evidence in the case, which is being livestreamed.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said last week that he was prepared to ask the National Guard to respond to assist local law enforcement during the trial "out of an abundance of caution."

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Center School Board extended winter break, giving students and staff off from Dec. 17 to Jan. 3. "The decision was made in anticipation of the conclusion of the Potter trial," Superintendent Carly Baker said in a statement.

Contributing: N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kim Potter, ex-cop who shot Daunte Wright, testifies in trial