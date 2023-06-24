Kim Petras Is Single — but Goes on Dates 'Every Now and Then to Stay Sane' (Exclusive)

The pop star released her major-label debut album, 'Feed the Beast,' on Friday

Nolwen Cifuentes PEOPLE's Kim Petras photo shoot

Kim Petras is single and ready to mingle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In the new issue of PEOPLE, the "King of Hearts" singer opens up about her life offstage.

"I try to find boys that like me and go on dates and all of that, but that is such a backseat priority for me right now," Petras, 30, says. "I mean, I'm very happy, but I've got to go on a date every now and then to stay sane.

The Grammy winner is also getting real about the challenges of dating as a transgender woman.

Related: Kim Petras Reveals What Madonna Whispered to Her Before Historic Grammys Performance (Exclusive)

Nolwen Cifuentes PEOPLE's Kim Petras photo shoot

“Dating is hard in general for a trans girl,” Petras recently told The Los Angeles Times. “Most apps don’t even have the category, so you have to put it in your bio so that people know, because that’s how you get killed if you don’t clarify it.”

Aside from dipping her toe into the love game, the singer — who lives in L.A. with her three dogs, Schnitzel, Karl and Matilda — enjoys watching horror movies and practicing archery, which she calls "fun and relaxing."

But these days, Petras is in full gear promoting her major-label debut album, Feed the Beast, which dropped Friday and features her hit single "Alone" featuring Nicki Minaj.

Related: Kim Petras Says She's 'So Much More' Than Her Gender: 'Equality Is Being Known as a Great Artist' (Exclusive)

Nolwen Cifuentes PEOPLE's Kim Petras photo shoot

“I was going for the biggest pop songs I could possibly make," Petras tells PEOPLE. "I’m really pushing myself to my limit. I’ve done this for a long time but never on this level. I’ve never been this busy.”

Indeed, in September, she'll kick off her Feed the Beast Global Tour.

“The stage is the only place where I really feel like I belong," she says. "I feel successful whenever I’m onstage selling out a venue, and that’s what I want to do forever."

For more on Kim Petras, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere now.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.