Kim Pegula visits Bills training camp, her first public appearance since cardiac arrest

Sunday morning there was a black SUV parked on the running track that surrounds the Buffalo Bills' main practice field at Fisher which seemed a little odd until word got around why it was there.

Team co-owner Kim Pegula was inside observing practice in what is believed to be her first public appearance since she suffered a cardiac arrest 13 months ago which caused brain damage.

Well, it wasn’t really a public appearance as she stayed inside the vehicle and no one could really see her. But coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen were among those who said hello to the Fairport High School graduate.

Kim Pegula: From orphan to NFL owner

But there could be more appearances to come, according to Kim Pegula's 29-year-old daughter Jessica Pegula. The third-ranked player in women’s tennis referred to her mother’s attendance at camp as the latest baby step in her recovery, and a reflection of her desire to be more active.

“I think it’s kind of the next step for us as a family — how much this year she wants to be around all the action and the games,” Jessica Pegula said in Washington, D.C. where she is preparing to compete in the DC Open, which starts on Monday. “I mean, I know she does, but it’s almost like if we’re ready for that to happen.”

Kim Pegula was most recently described as still dealing with significant language and memory issues after going into cardiac arrest in June 2022 shortly after celebrating her 53rd birthday. She spent extensive time being treated in the hospital before being released to begin what is regarded as a lengthy rehab process.

